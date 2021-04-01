Next says Suez blockage has delayed 2% of stock -CEO

The recent blockage of the Suez Canal has delayed the arrival of about 2% of British fashion retailer Next's stock, its boss said on Thursday.

"It's a problem but not a big problem. It's delayed about 2% of our stock by three weeks," CEO Simon Wolfson told Reuters.

"The bottom line is we don't expect the Suez blockage to have a material impact on sales over the next two or three months," he said.

