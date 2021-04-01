Left Menu

Four killed in car-truck collision in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:28 IST
Four killed in car-truck collision in Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Four persons were killed when their car collided with a truck on a national highway in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday night on NH-30 near Ratesara village under Charama police station limits, around 100 km from here, an official said.

According to the eyewitness, a speeding truck, which was on the wrong side of the road, rammed into the car, the official said.

The four occupants of the car Ahmed Ali, Rahmat Ali, Sanju Tirki, and Pravin Sinha, who were heading towards Lakhanpuri village, were critically injured, he said.

The victims were taken in a police-patrolling vehicle to Charama Hospital, where Ahmed and Rahmat were declared brought dead and Tirki died during treatment, he said.

Sinha succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a hospital in the neighboring Dhamtari district, he added.

A case has been registered against the truck driver who fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind, the official said, adding that efforts are on to trace the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria's ruling GERB extends lead ahead of Sunday's vote, COVID could hit turnout

Bulgarias ruling centre-right GERB party has extended its lead over the opposition Socialists ahead of Sundays parliamentary election but is set to fall short of a majority as smaller parties win seats, an opinion poll published on Thursday...

From Naxal-hit Malkangiri to Puri beach, budding sand artist sculpts success story

From a remote village in Naxal-hit Malkangiri district to the world-famous beach in Puri, 24-year-old budding sand artist Muka Kabasi is making waves with his creations.Born and brought up in a farming family with limited resources to make ...

'Familial terrorism': How personal ties link suicide bombings in Southeast Asia

As the rain teemed down and guests feasted on chicken curry, Muhammad Lukman married his burqa-clad bride in a late night ceremony at the home of Rizaldi, the head of their Islamic prayer group, on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.Guests w...

UN experts alarmed at CAR's use of private military and close contacts with peacekeepers

A group of UN experts today expressed alarm at the increased recruitment and use of private military and foreign security contractors by the Government of Central African Republic and their close contacts with UN peacekeepers.The Working Gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021