Copper futures fall on weak demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:29 IST
Copper futures on Thursday slipped 0.35 per cent to Rs 665.60 per kg as participants cut their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for April delivery eased by Rs 2.35, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 665.60 per kg in a business turnover of 3093 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in the spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.

