Left Menu

Euro zone factory activity soared in March but supply issues loom

An index measuring output, which feeds into a composite PMI due on Monday that is seen as a good gauge of economic health, climbed to 63.3 from 57.6, well above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction and easily a survey high. "Euro zone manufacturing is booming," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:31 IST
Euro zone factory activity soared in March but supply issues loom

Euro zone monthly factory activity growth galloped at its fastest pace in the near 24-year history of a leading business survey last month, but supply chain disruptions and renewed lockdowns in the region may rein it in soon. With Europe suffering a third wave of coronavirus infections, governments have re-imposed tough controls on their citizens, hurting the bloc's dominant service industry and leaving it to manufacturers to drive the economic recovery.

IHS Markit's final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) jumped to 62.5 in March from February's 57.9, ahead of the initial 62.4 "flash" estimate and the highest reading since the survey began in June 1997. An index measuring output, which feeds into a composite PMI due on Monday that is seen as a good gauge of economic health, climbed to 63.3 from 57.6, well above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction and easily a survey high.

"Euro zone manufacturing is booming," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. "Although centred on Germany, which saw a particularly strong record expansion during the month, the improving trend is broad based across the region as factories benefit from rising domestic demand and resurgent export growth."

But supply chain issues, likely exacerbated by the recent blockage of the Suez Canal which has caused disruption to global shipping and at ports that could take months to resolve, has driven a surge in prices and the biggest increase in suppliers' delivery times since the survey began. Both the readings for input and output prices were near record highs. The input price index jumped to 79.7 from 73.9, a level not seen in a decade.

"While the forces driving prices higher appear to be temporary, linked to the initial rebound from COVID-19 lockdowns, any further upward pressure on firms' costs and selling prices is unwelcome," Williamson said. Still, as factories struggled to meet flourishing demand they increased headcount sharply and built up a solid backlog of work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria's ruling GERB extends lead ahead of Sunday's vote, COVID could hit turnout

Bulgarias ruling centre-right GERB party has extended its lead over the opposition Socialists ahead of Sundays parliamentary election but is set to fall short of a majority as smaller parties win seats, an opinion poll published on Thursday...

From Naxal-hit Malkangiri to Puri beach, budding sand artist sculpts success story

From a remote village in Naxal-hit Malkangiri district to the world-famous beach in Puri, 24-year-old budding sand artist Muka Kabasi is making waves with his creations.Born and brought up in a farming family with limited resources to make ...

'Familial terrorism': How personal ties link suicide bombings in Southeast Asia

As the rain teemed down and guests feasted on chicken curry, Muhammad Lukman married his burqa-clad bride in a late night ceremony at the home of Rizaldi, the head of their Islamic prayer group, on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.Guests w...

UN experts alarmed at CAR's use of private military and close contacts with peacekeepers

A group of UN experts today expressed alarm at the increased recruitment and use of private military and foreign security contractors by the Government of Central African Republic and their close contacts with UN peacekeepers.The Working Gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021