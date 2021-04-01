Left Menu

Nissan Motor reports total wholesales of 4,012 units in March

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:42 IST
Nissan Motor India on Thursday reported a total wholesales of 4,012 units in March 2021.

The company had sold 826 units in March last year when nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 affected sales.

Commenting on the sales performance, Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said, with the unprecedented pandemic challenging demand and supply, the industry declined in 2020-21 but the company has been able to grow its sales.

''Going forward into the new financial year, we look forward to maintaining this growth momentum,'' he added.

