Nissan Motor reports total wholesales of 4,012 units in March

Nissan Motor India on Thursday reported a total wholesales of 4,012 units in March 2021.

The company had sold 826 units in March last year when nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 affected sales.

Advertisement

Commenting on the sales performance, Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said, with the unprecedented pandemic challenging demand and supply, the industry declined in 2020-21 but the company has been able to grow its sales.

''Going forward into the new financial year, we look forward to maintaining this growth momentum,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)