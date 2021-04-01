Left Menu

Romanian tech start-up uses GameStop frenzy to raise interest in billboards

At the height of GameStop's Reddit-driven retail trading frenzy this year, Romanian tech start-up TPS Engage ran an $18 meme ad about the video game retailer on a digital billboard in Times Square. The ad, which ran for one hour and said "$GME GO BRRR," the sound a money printer makes, became the second-most popular post in Reddit history.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:44 IST
Romanian tech start-up uses GameStop frenzy to raise interest in billboards
Representative image

At the height of GameStop's Reddit-driven retail trading frenzy this year, Romanian tech start-up TPS Engage ran an $18 meme ad about the video game retailer on a digital billboard in Times Square.

The ad, which ran for one hour and said "$GME GO BRRR," the sound a money printer makes, became the second-most popular post in Reddit history. It stoked the conversation about Game Stop further, but it also drew over 40,000 people to TPS Engage, a tech start-up founded in 2018 as a marketplace for digital billboards which has made outdoor advertising accessible to any business.

"If the GameStop saga showed people that anyone can be a trader on Wall Street, we showed them that anyone can be an advertiser in Times Square," TPS Engage co-founder Matei Psatta told Reuters. "A simple billboard showed people ... they can do it without having to sell a kidney."

TPS Engage is connected to billboard infrastructure software in dozens of countries and connects billboard owners to businesses seamlessly through an online platform, enabling firms with low marketing budgets to tap the outdoor ad market. On Thursday, the company will put up for sale a video of its Brr billboard as a non-fungible token (NFT) on Open Sea, the NFT marketplace, and Psatta said they plan to use the proceeds to run other billboards on social causes in the future.

NFTs are a digital signature saved on blockchain ledgers that allow someone to verify the ownership and authenticity of items. TPS Engage started out with two billboards in the Romanian capital Bucharest. It launched in the United States in March 2020 during the new coronavirus pandemic at a time when the industry was seeing double digit losses and it now has access to over 300,000 billboards in 35 countries.

"We don't enforce a long-term commitment, the minimum unit for sale is one hour, the maximum one month," Psatta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Beijing begins to test venues for 2022 Winter Olympics

The organizers of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics started 10 days of testing Thursday for the hockey and other indoor venues.A curling mixed doubles competition was held at the refashioned Water Cube, where an ice surface has been laid ove...

SIMS Hospitals, Vadapalani Performs Successful Microsurgical Liver Transplant Surgery, a First-of-its-kind in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir The skill intensive surgery ensures less complications and reduced post surgical stress for the patients SIMS Hospitals SRM Institutes for Medical Science Vadapalani, one of the leading multi-specialty h...

CPI(M) accuses Chennithala of leaking personal data of voters to foreign-based website

The ruling CPIM on Thursday accused Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala of leaking personal data of Keralite voters to a foreign-based website by publishing the information from its IP address registered in Singap...

3rd phase of COVID vaccination for people aged above 45 begins in Delhi

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, which will span 65 lakh people aged above 45 in the national capital, began on Thursday.The inoculation drive is taking place at a time when coronavirus cases have again mounted in the last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021