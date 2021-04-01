Left Menu

Nepal allows internet, telecom services during international flights

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:43 IST
Nepal has become the third country in South Asia after India and Afghanistan to allow international airlines to use the Nepali sky for providing internet and telecom services to their passengers.

The Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA), an autonomous telecommunications regulatory body, in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal took the decision after the Telecommunications Authority Board of Directors held a meeting on March 22.

As per the decision, a company willing to provide the services to the passengers can use the frequencies above 10,000 feet from the surface.

Those airlines receiving permission from the International Civil Aviation Organisation would be granted permission to avail internet and telecom services above 10,000 feet in the Nepali sky, said the NTA’s spokesperson Santosh Poudel.

Granting permission to use internet service below 10,000 feet could result in a disturbance in the service on the ground across the country, he said.

To use the service, those willing to avail it should apply to the NTA. At present, three international airline companies have applied to the NTA for the service.

Nepal is now the third country to grant the service to international airline companies in South Asia after India and Afghanistan.

In March last year, the Indian government permitted airlines operating in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services to passengers.

