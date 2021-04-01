Fatal road accident: Man held for instigating friend to drive car in drunken state in Hyderabad

A 22-year-old man, who allegedly instigated his friend to drive a car in a drunken state resulting in an accident in which the latter died, was arrested here on a charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on March 26 here.

The car, driving in a reckless manner, rammed a divider and signboard and overturned resulting in his businessman friend suffering injuries following which he succumbed, they said.

The accused, who was sitting beside his friend (who was driving the car) fled the spot without informing either police or ambulance, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.

Police said both had consumed alcohol together and then started to drive the car, adding this amounts to abetment to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

A case was registered under IPC section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and relevant sections of the MV Act.

According to Cyberabad Traffic Police, drunken driving has been the major cause of accidents and fatalities on roads in Cyberabad and stringent action was being taken against violators.

People who consume alcohol together and allow one of them to drive under influence of alcohol and travel together will also be prosecuted for the abetment of crime as per the facts of every case, police added.

