Left Menu

Fatal road accident: Man held for instigating friend to drive car in drunken state in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:48 IST
Fatal road accident: Man held for instigating friend to drive car in drunken state in Hyderabad
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A 22-year-old man, who allegedly instigated his friend to drive a car in a drunken state resulting in an accident in which the latter died, was arrested here on a charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on March 26 here.

The car, driving in a reckless manner, rammed a divider and signboard and overturned resulting in his businessman friend suffering injuries following which he succumbed, they said.

The accused, who was sitting beside his friend (who was driving the car) fled the spot without informing either police or ambulance, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.

Police said both had consumed alcohol together and then started to drive the car, adding this amounts to abetment to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

A case was registered under IPC section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and relevant sections of the MV Act.

According to Cyberabad Traffic Police, drunken driving has been the major cause of accidents and fatalities on roads in Cyberabad and stringent action was being taken against violators.

People who consume alcohol together and allow one of them to drive under influence of alcohol and travel together will also be prosecuted for the abetment of crime as per the facts of every case, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India moves to deport Rohingya girl to Myanmar, draws criticism

A 14-year-old Rohingya Muslim girl has been taken to a border town in northeastern India for deportation to Myanmar, police officials said on Thursday, as the U.N. refugee agency and rights groups pressed New Delhi to halt the process.Tens ...

Poland's Mabion aims to produce Novavax vaccine for Europe from Q3

Polands Mabion aims to start production of U.S. firm Novavaxs coronavirus vaccine for Europe from the third quarter, representatives of the biotechnology company said. Mabion and Novavax last month signed a framework deal on the transfer of...

Ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala, Nadda meets Mata Amritanandamayi, receives blessings

With less than a week left for the Assembly polls in Kerala, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday met spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi and received her blessings. Received the blessings of Mata Amritananda...

Pakistan will look to play modern-day cricket in South Africa: Babar

Pakistan will adopt a modern day approach in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa and look to put 300 plus totals by finishing with a flourish, captain Babar Azam said on Thursday.Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20Is against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021