Aavas Financiers Ltd. Founder Awarded the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Title in Financial Services Category

The award ceremony was held virtually on 25th March 2021 where it celebrated The Unstoppables winners who stand for extraordinary stories of a strong mission and purpose backed with continuous innovation.Mr. Sushil Kumar Agarwal has been at the helm of Aavas Financiers since its incorporation in 2011.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:57 IST
Jaipur, Rajasthan, India– Business Wire India Mr. Sushil Kumar Agarwal, Founder, MD & CEO of Aavas Financiers Ltd. was conferred with the prestigious EY (Ernst and Young) Entrepreneur of the Year award in the Financial Services category. The award ceremony was held virtually on 25th March 2021 where it celebrated “The Unstoppables” winners who stand for extraordinary stories of a strong mission and purpose backed with continuous innovation.

Mr. Sushil Kumar Agarwal has been at the helm of Aavas Financiers since its incorporation in 2011. Mr. Agarwal is a qualified CA and Company Secretary and has previously held positions in companies like ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Primus among others during his 20 years of experience in the retail financial sector. His ability to build a strong team, deep sector knowledge and personalization are helping him to serve customers in hitherto untouched market segments. By digitizing every operation, Mr. Agarwal has enabled quick and direct service delivery, while also achieving internal efficiencies. This has resulted in the company’s quick growth to 270+ branches in 11 states of India.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ (EOY) Awards is the only global business award program in the world, which is celebrated across 60 countries. Now in its 22nd year in India, it recognizes the unstoppable entrepreneurs who, with their innovation, resilience and boldness are positively impacting the lives of a carving out a different future from the present. Mr. Mukesh Ambani gave the keynote speech at the ceremony with Mr. Harsh C. Mariwala, Chairman, Marico being named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ 2020. Eight other category winners were awarded titles across industries like manufacturing, services, financial services, consumer products & retail, healthcare etc., by an eminent nine-member independent Jury Panel led by Mr. Uday Kotak with other reputed names like Dr. Kiran Mazumdar, Mr. Rishad Premji and the likes joining the panel.

On the occasion Mr. Agarwal said, “2020 has been a good learning year and has further strengthened our belief in our core systems.” Mr. Rajiv Memani, Chairman, EY India, added, “Last year was no doubt extraordinary. Organizations went through varying phases, starting with ensuring business continuity, to building resilience and finally to a stage of bouncing back to their growth trajectory. I congratulate each one of the winners for demonstrating the passion and tenacity to succeed against all odds.” Website: https://www.aavas.in To Watch the Video, Click on the Link Below: EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 India - Financial Services- Mr. Sushil Kumar Agarwal PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

