Trujet Garners 49% FDI to Expand its Operations

TruJet successfully operates flights to 21 stations, including tier-2 cities with 7 ATR aircraft.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:59 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Wikimedia

The only successful operator in UDAN routes, Trujet, garnered 49 percent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to expand its operations. New York-based INTERUPS Inc. came forward to take a 49 percent stake in Turbo Megha Airways Pvt Ltd, which owns and operates under the name Trujet. TruJet successfully operates flights to 21 stations, including tier-2 cities with 7 ATR aircraft.

On this occasion, Mr. K.V. Pradeep, Group Director, MEIL, and Mr. Palepu Lakshmi Prasad, Chairman of INTERUPS Inc., jointly stated, ''The funds raised through 49per cent FDI in the company, will be utilized to expand its operations pan India and explore the newer opportunities in the civil aviation sector. We will finalize the exact final amount at a later stage.'' Trujet (Turbo Megha Airways Private Limited, a part of MEIL group) commenced its operations in July 2015 and now flies to 21 destinations under India's prestigious scheme Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN). The destinations include Hyderabad, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Chennai, Goa, Bangalore, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Kadapa, Rajahmundry, Ahmedabad, Porbandar, Jaisalmer, Nashik, Jalgaon, Cooch Behar, Buranpur, Tezu. TruJet has also been successfully operating in Belagavi, Bidar, Mysore, and Vidyanagar in Karnataka. TruJet is the only airline operating the Hyderabad-Aurangabad sector.

Over 28 lakh traveled so far.

TruJet, which has carried over 28,19,893 passengers to different parts of the country since its inception. It strives to put remote places on the national aviation map by connecting them with the rest of the country. Launched on July 12, 2015, with two aircraft, Turbo Megha Airways Pvt. Ltd. TruJet, is now operating with seven aircraft.

About Trujet: Trujet is a regional air carrier promoted by Turbo Megha Airways Pvt. Ltd and is headquartered in Hyderabad. The Trujet schedule offers convenient connections between important business and religious destinations. With a fleet of ATR-72 aircraft, Trujet currently operates to 21 stations. All the RCS routes will also have Trujet's monopoly, being the only airlines serving the sectors. Trujet strives to offer excellent and unparalleled value for money. RCS sectors are under the UDAN project and Trujet aims to connect them to the nearest Metropolitan, thus bridging the gap between Tier I & Tier-II cities.

