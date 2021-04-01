Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:50 IST
Over 1.55 lakh cos incorporated last fiscal in India

More than 1.55 lakh companies were incorporated in the country in 2020-21, a ''significant'' jump of 27 per cent compared to the year-ago period since the coronavirus pandemic had disrupted economic activities last fiscal.

Besides, 42,186 Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) were incorporated in the just-concluded financial year. The figure represents an increase of around 17 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.

''The increase is significant considering the unprecedented situation faced by the country due to COVID-19 pandemic,'' the Corporate Affairs Ministry said in a release on Thursday.

The ministry is implementing the Companies Act and the LLP Act.

''During the financial year 2020-21, Ministry of Corporate Affairs registered more than 1.55 lakh company incorporations as compared to 1.22 lakh companies during FY 2019-20, an increase of about 27 per cent,'' the release said.

Similarly, 42,186 LLPs got incorporated as against 36,176 in 2019-20, it added.

As part of efforts to improve the ease of doing business in the country, the ministry has taken various measures aimed at saving time and cost for starting a business in India.

Among others, the Central Registration Centre (CRC) continued to function even during the lockdown to enable stakeholders to incorporate companies and LLPs, as per the release.

