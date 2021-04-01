Left Menu

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing MD Jeh Wadia steps down

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:03 IST
Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing MD Jeh Wadia steps down

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd on Thursday said its Managing Director Jeh Wadia has stepped down and as an interim measure its day-to-day management would be looked after by the CEO and CFO of the company.

Jeh Wadia, whose term expired on March 31, has held the position since April 2011.

''In keeping with the objective of professionalisation of the management, Jeh Wadia, MD of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd has stepped down and will not be renewing his contract as Managing Director of the company which has expired on March 31, 2021,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

It further said CEO Suresh Khurana and CFO Hitesh Vora would look after the day-to-day management and work under the supervision of Minnie Bodhanwala, a Director of the company.

Besides, the ‘Strategic Committee’ of the board of directors of the company comprising its Chairman Nusli N Wadia and independent directors — Vinesh Jairath and Sunil Lalbhai, will continue to provide suitable guidance as done hitherto, it added.

Jeh Wadia, son of Chairman Nusli Wadia, had earlier in March this year, stepped down as the Managing Director of Wadia Group-controlled airlines GoAir.

At the time of his stepping down, the airlines had said the key element of the plan was to strengthen the management of the company by bringing on-board proven industry professionals, a strategy that has worked well for the group in its other ventures including Britannia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two people shot dead in UP's Gorakhpur

Unidentified bike-borne assailants shot dead a shopkeeper and his employee at the Gagha area here, police said on Thursday.Shambhu Sharan Maurya 35 and his employee, Sanjay Pandey 42, were sitting in the shop late on Wednesday evening, when...

Cycling-Paris-Roubaix race postponed until October due to COVID-19

The Paris-Roubaix one-day cycling race has been moved from April to October due to the COVID-19 situation, the Union Cycliste Internationale UCI said on Thursday.The UCI said the new dates were approved by the stakeholders of mens and women...

Sterling gains after strongest Q1 versus euro since 2015

The pound strengthened against the euro and dollar on Thursday, crossing the key 0.85 level versus the euro for the first time since February 2020, while market participants were bullish that there would be further gains for the pound in th...

Railway services to pre-COVID levels likely over next 2 months; currently 66% trains operating

The Railways is likely to restore its train services to pre-COVID levels over the next two months, provided the state governments give their nod and the coronavirus pandemic is under control, sources said Thursday.They also said these are l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021