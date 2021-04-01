Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits 4,000 mark on tech strength, reopening optimism

The CBOE volatility index slipped below 18 points for the first time in 14 months, a level last seen before the coronavirus-driven global financial market meltdown in March 2020. Johnson & Johnson fell 1% after the drugmaker said it had found a problem with a batch of the drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Emergent Biosolutions .

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:30 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits 4,000 mark on tech strength, reopening optimism
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The S&P 500 on Thursday crossed the 4,000 mark for the first time, as gains in technology shares as well as optimism about a pickup in economic activity helped Wall Street kick off the second quarter on a high note. Swift vaccinations and a massive fiscal stimulus program are powering a recovery in the labor market, helping investors shrug off latest data that showed a rise in the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits last week.

The closely-watched monthly jobs report on Friday could show the U.S. economy added 647,000 jobs in March, on top of a 379,000 increase in February. There is also optimism about President Joe Biden's $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan that would bring more investment into building roads and bridges and tackling climate change.

The 4,000 level "could be a possible inflection point where it renews confidence that this bull cycle is not over and that equities can remain resilient in the face of heightened interest rates and perhaps a not as extremely accommodative Fed policy," said Matt Hanna, portfolio manager at Summit Global Investments. It took the benchmark index about a year-and-a-half to close the 1,000-point gap to 4,000, compared with about five years from 2,000 to 3,000 points.

The blue-chip Dow is less than 1% below its own record high, while the Nasdaq is about 5% off its all-time high as a rapid rise in U.S. bond yields accelerated a rotation from richly-valued tech stocks to underpriced economy-linked stocks. Seven of the 11 S&P sectors rose, with technology and communication services and energy gaining more than 1%.

"April is usually a pretty good month for the market historically and I would expect that momentum to continue especially as we see the economy strengthen," said Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James. Micron Technology Inc jumped 4.8% after the chipmaker forecast fiscal third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates due to higher demand for memory chips, thanks to 5G smartphones and artificial intelligence software.

U.S.-listed shares of rival Taiwan Semiconductor rose 3.8% on its plan to invest $100 billion over the next three years to meet the rising chip demand. The technology-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.7% as "high flying" stocks including Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc added between 1.1% and 2.3% after underperforming last month.

At 10:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 56.45 points, or 0.17%, at 33,038.00, the S&P 500 was up 33.19 points, or 0.84%, at 4,006.08. The CBOE volatility index slipped below 18 points for the first time in 14 months, a level last seen before the coronavirus-driven global financial market meltdown in March 2020.

Johnson & Johnson fell 1% after the drugmaker said it had found a problem with a batch of the drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Emergent Biosolutions . Emergent's shares tumbled 14.3%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.80-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.80-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 15 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 53 new highs and six new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Nationals' home opener postponed due to COVID-19 issues

The Washington Nationals home opener against the New York Mets scheduled to be played on Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, Major League Baseball said.The decision was made a day after the Nationals said one of their player...

Punjab CM expresses grief over demise of Professor Kulwant Singh Grewal

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Professor Kulwant Singh Grewal. He also condoled the bereaved family members of him.Saddened to hear of Prof. Kulwant Singh Grewal Jis demise. He w...

40 injured as crowded mini-bus overturns in Jammu

At least 40 people were injured on Thursday when an overcrowded mini-bus turned turtle in the outskirts of Jammu, officials said.The passenger bus was on its way to Mazama from Balli in Akhnoor area when its driver lost control of the vehic...

TN Guv congratulates Rajini on being chosen for Dada Saheb Phalke award

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday congratulated actor Rajinikanth on being chosen by the Centre for the Dada Saheb Phalke award, saying his contribution to Indian Cinema has been of an iconic quality and variety. In his gre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021