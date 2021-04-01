Business briefs 2

Left Menu

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the formation of its wholly-owned subsidiary firm NPCI Bharat BillPay, which comes into effect from Thursday.

The new entity offers various recurring payment services to customers, including bill payments for electricity, telecom, DTH, gas payment and education fees. It also offers the payment services water and municipal taxes, NETC FASTag recharge, loan repayments, insurance, cable, housing society, subscription fees, hospital, credit card, clubs and association, an official statement said.

* * * Creditas launches digital debt recovery platform Ethera for banks, financial institutions * New Delhi: Financial delinquency management firm Creditas on Thursday announced launch of digital debt collections and recoveries platform Ethera for banks and financial institutions.

It offers a sophisticated customer resolution process for lenders by combining delinquency detection, financial literacy, debt collection and recovery services without any human intervention, Creditas Solutions said in a statement. Ethera collects data from multiple sources, cleanses it, and further enriches it to understand the borrower's financial behaviour and segments them basis their credit profiles and all major Indian vernacular languages are supported by the platform. Creditas Solutions co-founder Anshuman Panwar said, ''Given the inefficiency inherent in traditional manual collections, Creditas has developed Ethera, a fully-integrated platform for automated collections by banks. This is in line with our vision to transform the financial sector in India.'' PTI AA KPM HRS hrs

