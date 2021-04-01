Left Menu

COVID-19: Mumbai mayor hints at several curbs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 23:45 IST
Amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday hinted that some restrictions could be introduced in the city from April 2.

Speaking to reporters here, she said that hotels could be asked to operate at 50 per cent of the seating capacity and religious places might be shut completely as ''people do not listen''.

''Train journey might be restricted to only essential services staff only as in the past,'' the mayor said, adding that malls, theatres may also be shut considering that people don't follow COVID-19 norms.

Pednekar said that private offices could be asked to operate in two shifts.

Preparations for tackling the COVID surge is in full- swing, she said, adding that the number of beds has been increased from 16,000 to 25,000.

