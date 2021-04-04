Two Indonesian fishermen dead, 15 missing after collision

Two fishermen have died and 15 were still missing on Sunday after their boat capsized following a collision with a bulk carrier in the Java Sea, Indonesian authorities said.

Other members of the 32-person crew on the Barokah Jaya fishing boat were evacuated and taken to hospital after Saturday's crash with the Habco Pioneer bulk carrier. Both vessels are Indonesian-flagged.

One of the victims' corpses was found stuck in a fishing net and the other in the vessel, 50 metres from the Habco Pioneer, Indonesia's search and rescue agency Basarnas said. Hundreds of rescuers - including divers - were scouring the waters, said Deden Ridwansah, head of Basarnas' local Bandung office, in a statement on the agency's Instagram.

There were no reports of casualties on the 30,000-tonne capacity Habco Pioneer, which is owned by tugboats and barges company PT Habco Primatama. Authorities did not give a reason for the collision.

