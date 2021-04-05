Left Menu

India, UAE and Israel's trilateral trade could reach USD 110 billion by 2030: Top diplomats

PTI | Jerusalem/Dubai | Updated: 05-04-2021 03:47 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 03:47 IST
India, UAE and Israel's trilateral trade could reach USD 110 billion by 2030: Top diplomats

Tapping into the mutual strengths of India, Israel and the UAE could propel the trilateral trade between the countries to a high of USD 110 billion by 2030, top diplomats and members of the business community have said.

The comments were made at an event organised by the International Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce (IFIICC) on Sunday to discuss the ongoing business collaborations being pursued through IFIICC's leadership across sectors.

“The international business potential backed by Israeli innovation, UAE’s visionary leadership and strategic partnership of both nations with India could be USD 110 billion by 2030,” Ambassador Ilan Sztulman Starosta, Head of the Israeli mission in Dubai, said in a press release issued by IFIICC.

Echoing similar sentiments, Ambassador of the UAE to India and Founding Patron of IFIICC, Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, said that ”UAE and India's bilateral trade is projected to grow from USD 60 billion in 2020 to USD 100 billion by 2030. UAE is a gateway to the world and this trilateral with India and Israel could benefit the world”.

Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India to Dubai, said, ”the Indian business community in the UAE could significantly leverage the strengths of this trilateral to boost economic growth of all nations”.

Ran Tuttnauer, Honorary President of IFIICC in Israel and Chairman of Israeli Manufacturers Council at Manufacturers Association of Israel (MAI) participated in the event virtually from Tel Aviv.

Tuttnauer stressed that “International business through the UAE in collaboration with India using Israeli Innovation will be the future”.

IFIICC was launched on December 14 last year and is looking to set up offices globally, drawing the support of the Indian diaspora, the largest in the world.

“Innovation and collaboration can help usher in a new, post-pandemic era of sustainable economic growth,” Merzi Sodawaterwala, Founder and Chairperson of IFIICC, said.

Kamal Vachani, Honorary President of IFIICC for the UAE and Group Director & Partner of Al Maya Group, noted that “the innovation and economic prospects of this trilateral are endless”.

The European business school (ESCP) in a seminar organised recently also highlighted the global potential of trilateral ties between Israel, the UAE and India. The seminar held last month was organised in cooperation with SPJIMR.

Established in 1819, the ESCP Business School (École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris) is considered to be the world's first business school.

The post-Abraham accords phase normalising Israel's ties with some of the Arab countries has generated a lot of interest in this trilateral partnership with several events organised by various organisations, including leading banks.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...

India, UAE and Israel's trilateral trade could reach USD 110 billion by 2030: Top diplomats

Tapping into the mutual strengths of India, Israel and the UAE could propel the trilateral trade between the countries to a high of USD 110 billion by 2030, top diplomats and members of the business community have said.The comments were mad...

Protest parties surge in Bulgaria election, threatening Prime Minister Borissov

Bulgarias Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will have difficulty holding onto power, after a surge of votes in an election on Sunday for anti-establishment and anti-corruption parties that want him out.Parallel count of the vote by pollsters fo...

Brazil registers 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil on Sunday registered 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths, the health ministry said, as the country deals with the worst of the pandemic yet, which has led the country to have the highest daily death tolls in the world.Deaths now total 331,433....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021