Left Menu

Music systems set to go under proposed MP autorickshaw rules

PTI | Indore | Updated: 05-04-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 19:42 IST
Music systems set to go under proposed MP autorickshaw rules

Autorickshaws in Madhya Pradesh will not be allowed to install music systems as per rules proposed by the state government, officials said on Monday.

The state's Autorickshaw Regulations Scheme 2021 lays down that three-wheeler owners cannot make changes to the vehicle, including installation of music systems, and violations could result in the permit being cancelled, they said.

These rules are a result of a MP High Court order on February 15 asking the state government to come up with regulations for the autorickshaw sector.

As per the proposed regulations scheme, if a driver is fined twice for not driving his autorickshaw in a designated lane, and is caught two times for jumping traffic signals, or caught driving at high speed or under the influence of alcohol, he won't be employed as a three-wheeler driver.

Permits for petrol and diesel autorickshaws cannot be renewed after 10 years, and these will be replaced with CNG three-wheelers, it said.

The scheme also lays down that speed governors, with a upper limit of 40 kmph, as well as vehicle tracking device connected to the state transport department must be installed.

Meanwhile, Indore Auto Drivers Mahasangh founder Rajesh Bidkar said the regulations were impractical and would be opposed by the sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

New Yorkers rally outside court where man faces anti-Asian hate crime charge

Asian Americans and community activists rallied against anti-Asian hate crimes on Monday outside a New York courthouse where a man charged with assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman in a hate crime was due to face his first hearing before a ...

U.S. expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

The United States expects indirect talks with Iran that begin on Tuesday about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be difficult and does not foresee any early breakthrough. We dont underestimate the scale of th...

Israel's president set to announce candidate to form new government

Israels president planned on Tuesday to announce a candidate to try to form a government after consultations he held with political parties left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the apparent favourite with the most endorsements. But the pr...

Guatemala to buy 16 million Russian Sputnik V vaccines

Guatemala is purchasing 16 million Russian Sputnik V vaccines against COVID-19 in order to inoculate about half the Central American countrys population, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Monday.In a public address, Giammattei said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021