Left Menu

Anmi urges Maha govt to classify stock brokers as essential services provider 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 19:46 IST
Anmi urges Maha govt to classify stock brokers as essential services provider 

The Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) on Monday urged the Maharashtra government to classify stock brokers as essential service provider amid fresh restrictions in the state to curb COVID-19.

It also requested that other exchanges like MCX, NCDEX, MSE and depositories-- NSDL and CDSL-- be exempted from restrictions.

Apart from Anmi, Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI) also urged the government to issue necessary clarifications to exempt employees working in broking offices from being subject to any curbs on their movements.

To contain the spread of coronavirus infections in Maharashtra, the state government on Sunday imposed partial lockdown as a precautionary measure from April 5 to April 30. However, only leading exchanges NSE and BSE and banks, among others have been exempted from the partial lockdown.

Since stock broking is systematically important part of financial services industry and crucial for exchange operations, Anmi in its submission to the state government has urged for including '' financial market intermediaries stock brokers as essential service provider''.

Also, the largest pan-India organisation comprising over 900 stock brokers, requested the state government to allow broking staff to travel by local transport and to exempt them from partial lockdown/curfew.

An Anmi official said, “Since NSE and BSE are permitted to work, the intermediaries are also required to keep their offices open and hence we request the government to add stock brokers in the category of essential services to ensure they can provide services to their clients''.

Anmi said stock broker offices are mostly located in Mumbai and the staff is required to commute between office to home till late in the night. Further, trading hours of commodity brokers is permitted by markets regulator Sebi up to 11 pm and the office is required to be kept open till the market is open and by the time the staff leaves the office after completing work it is 12.00 midnight, it added.

On Sunday, the Maharashtra government announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during weekdays from April 5 to April 30 in a bid to curb the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays.

In addition, various other restrictions like closure of private offices, theatres and salons have been announced. PTI SP ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

New Yorkers rally outside court where man faces anti-Asian hate crime charge

Asian Americans and community activists rallied against anti-Asian hate crimes on Monday outside a New York courthouse where a man charged with assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman in a hate crime was due to face his first hearing before a ...

U.S. expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

The United States expects indirect talks with Iran that begin on Tuesday about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be difficult and does not foresee any early breakthrough. We dont underestimate the scale of th...

Israel's president set to announce candidate to form new government

Israels president planned on Tuesday to announce a candidate to try to form a government after consultations he held with political parties left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the apparent favourite with the most endorsements. But the pr...

Guatemala to buy 16 million Russian Sputnik V vaccines

Guatemala is purchasing 16 million Russian Sputnik V vaccines against COVID-19 in order to inoculate about half the Central American countrys population, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Monday.In a public address, Giammattei said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021