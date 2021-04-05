moEVing launches operations in Delhi/NCR, Bengaluru, Pune

Tech-enabled electric fleet startup moEVing on Monday said it has launched operations in Delhi/NCR, Bengaluru and Pune within a month of the firm's incorporation and plans to expand its services soon to Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata as well.

The company, in a statement, also said it has partnered with leading Original Equipment Makers (OEMs) in the electric vehicles space and looks to have a fleet of one lakh EVs by 2025.

The Gurugram-based moEVing caters to B2B clients across e-commerce, FMCG, third-party logistics and food delivery platforms.

With over 100 EVs on road, the platform is already running operations with leading players in the e-commerce, online groceries and FMCG sectors.

The company said it has raised USD 1-million of seed funding with a bunch of angel investors, comprising executives from private equity, investment banks and technology and mobility segments in the country and abroad, a release said.

“With technology paving the way, direct tie-ups with OEMs, energy and charging infrastructure providers and financing partners, moEVing offers a full stack of services fit for middle and last-mile mobility requirements of customers across industries. We are aiming to have over 1-lakh electric fleet by 2025,” said Vikas Mishra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, moEVing.

