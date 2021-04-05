J-K: Nearly two dozen shanties housing Rohingyas gutted in fire

J-K: Nearly two dozen shanties housing Rohingyas gutted in firePTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-04-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 20:36 IST
Nearly two dozen shanties were gutted in a major fire at a slum housing Rohingya Muslims in the outskirts of Jammu city on Monday, officials said.
No one was injured in the fire at Maratha Mohalla in Trikuta Nagar, they said.
The fire broke out in one of the shacks in the wee hours and within no time engulfed the nearby wooden huts, turning over 22 huts into ashes, the officials said.
The Fire and Emergency services department responded to the fire call and rushed its tenders to douse the flame, they said, adding that police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.
''The fire broke out in one of the vacant Juggi's around 1 pm and spread to adjoining huts. We could only manage to save our lives, leaving behind our belongings which gutted in the devastating blaze,” Mustafa, one of the victims, said.
He said a similar fire in the slum last year damaged dozens of shanties.
''We appeal for help to overcome the loss,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Muslims
- Juggi
- Jammu
- Trikuta Nagar
- Maratha Mohalla
ALSO READ
Muslims in top echelons of country can't be pro-India: Ghaziabad temple priest
Uighur Muslims protest in Turkey as Chinese foreign minister visits
Pakistan imposes Arabic learning in schools, says it is essential to create 'good Muslims'
Process for deportation of over 150 detained Rohingya Muslims initiated in J-K
FIR against Narsinghanand for 'hurting' religious sentiments of Muslims