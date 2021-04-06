Left Menu

U.S. Senate Democrats take aim at Trump 2017 international tax reforms

Top Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee on Monday proposed major shifts in former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax reforms to eliminate what they say are incentives for companies to move operations overseas and shift profits to tax haven countries. The plan proposed by Democratic senators Ron Wyden, Sherrod Brown and Mark Warner parallels some of the corporate tax hike proposals announced last week by President Joe Biden to finance $2 trillion in U.S. infrastructure investment.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2021 03:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 03:01 IST
U.S. Senate Democrats take aim at Trump 2017 international tax reforms
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Top Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee on Monday proposed major shifts in former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax reforms to eliminate what they say are incentives for companies to move operations overseas and shift profits to tax haven countries.

The plan proposed by Democratic senators Ron Wyden, Sherrod Brown and Mark Warner parallels some of the corporate tax hike proposals announced last week by President Joe Biden to finance $2 trillion in U.S. infrastructure investment. The senators are targeting provisions in the landmark 2017 Tax and Jobs Act that govern how companies' foreign income is taxed, the Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income system, the Foreign-Derived Intangible Income tax and the Base-Erosion and Anti-abuse Tax.

The systems were aimed at returning companies' deferred offshore income to the United States at lower tax rates, where those profits could be invested in American jobs. But in practice, the Democrats said, they created new incentives for companies to invest more overseas to take advantage of new exemptions. "Many companies did not even bring back the profits. Those that did, most of it was spent on stock buybacks," Warner told reporters on a conference call.

The Democratic plan would not repeal those taxes, but modify them to equalize their rates and move them closer to the main corporate rate. In addition, the plans would create new incentives for investment in research and headquarters jobs in the United States. The proposal will likely face strong opposition from Republicans, who have criticized Biden's plans to roll back their party's signature Trump-era legislative achievement as putting U.S. companies at a competitive disadvantage. It could pass with only Democratic votes as part of Biden's larger infrastructure plan, but this would require all 50 Senate Democrats to support it.

For one of the taxes, known as BEAT, which aims to capture at least some taxes on corporate profits shifted to overseas entities, the Democratic plan also would restore tax credits for domestic investments in clean energy and low-income communities while adding a higher-rate bracket. Biden's plan has proposed raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, along with a global minimum tax that would be negotiated with other major economies.

Wyden said he believes that such a global minimum corporate tax envisioned under the Biden plan can work alongside the reforms proposed by the Democratic senators, as long as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen can get a "good multinational deal struck at the OECD." Yellen on Monday called for a global minimum tax as she participates in her first International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings as treasury secretary.

Regarding a demand from fellow Democratic Senator Joe Manchin for a 25% corporate tax rate, Wyden, the Finance Committee chairman, said the final rate would be the result of discussions within the Democratic caucus and the committee. Wyden also said he believed all Senate Democrats would support the international tax reform proposals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Blinken announces appointment of Gayle Smith as US coordinator for Global COVID Response

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced the appointment of Gayle Smith, a former veteran diplomat, as the US coordinator for Global COVID Response, while stressing that America must lead the world in bringing the pandemic to an end....

Golf-Georgia voting debate reaches the Masters and Augusta National

Golfers arriving for The Masters at Augusta National on Monday were nudged into addressing Georgias new voting restrictions debate, but tried to steer clear of the controversy including Major League Baseballs decision to remove the All-Star...

New Yorkers rally outside court where man faces anti-Asian hate crime charge

Asian Americans and community activists rallied against anti-Asian hate crimes on Monday outside a New York courthouse where a man charged with assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman in a hate crime was due to face his first hearing before a ...

U.S. expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

The United States expects indirect talks with Iran that begin on Tuesday about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be difficult and does not foresee any early breakthrough. We dont underestimate the scale of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021