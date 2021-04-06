Left Menu

RBL Bank targets more SME borrowers after tie-up with UK-based biz solutions provider Tide

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 18:33 IST
RBL Bank targets more SME borrowers after tie-up with UK-based biz solutions provider Tide

Private sector RBL Bank is targeting to on-board more small businesses after a recent tie-up with the UK-based financial services platform Tide, a bank official said on Tuesday.

Tide provides a host of business solutions such as accounting, taxation and debt management.

''Tide is a very prominent name in the UK. What it really specialises in is that it has a lot of value addition in terms of what the small and medium business enterprises need in their day-to-day business requirement apart from regular banking, such as solutions around invoicing, payments, debt management, accounting, tax management etc,'' Surinder Chawla, Head - Branch Banking, RBL Bank said in an interaction.

Chawla said Tide has around 5 per cent of the market share in SME business banking space in the UK and the interesting part is that it is a pure digital player.

''They wanted to expand into India because India is clearly one of the bigger SME markets in the world...Our beta testing has started, we are starting to work closely to launch this for the general customer base very soon. Right now, we are doing it for our best customer base,'' he added. This will provide a big solution to many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which cannot afford to have specialists for various fields like accounting, debt management, invoicing and tax management, he said.

The bank official said the tie-up will be a win-win for both the organisations and the lender will be able to attract more SME borrowers.

RBL Bank's retail advances witnessed 14 per cent year-on-year and 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth as on March 31, 2021, with the mix of retail to wholesale advances standing at 59:41, as per the bank's provisional data ahead of the official announcement of results for the last quarter of FY21.

The figures are subject to approval by the bank board and auditor.

There has been a 26 per cent yearly growth in total deposits at Rs 73,123 crore (provisional) as of March 31, 2021 as against Rs 57,812 crore in the same period a year ago.

The gross advances were up by 2 per cent y-o-y at Rs 60,012 crore compared to Rs 58,966 crore a year ago. The CASA (current account and savings account) deposits were up 36 per cent at Rs 23,264 crore from Rs 17,116 crore at end of March 2020, while the liquidity coverage ratio (average for the quarter) stood at 154 per cent against 155 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Rockies to host MLB's All-Star Game amid controversy over Georgia voting law

Colorado Rockies stadium Coors Field will host Julys All-Star Game, Major League Baseball MLB said on Tuesday, after the annual event was relocated from Atlanta in protest over Georgias new voting restrictions. MLB Commissioner Robert Manfr...

COVID-19: India records over 1.07 lakh new cases in single day for first time

The number of coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country with over 1.07 lakh new infections reported on Tuesday, according to the data provided by governments of various states and U...

Over 76,000 vaccinated in Delhi on Tuesday

Over 76,000 beneficiaries received shots of the coronavirus vaccines in Delhi on Tuesday and only two of them reported adverse events so far, officials said.The number of people who received the jab till 6 pm was 76,642, including 66,543 wh...

3rd phase of polling: Candidates attacked in Bengal, voting peaceful in Assam

Attack on candidates and clashes between rival political groups were reported from West Bengal while voting was by and large peaceful in Assam during the third phase of election in the two states on Tuesday.Officials said that an estimated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021