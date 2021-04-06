Left Menu

Railways looks to bag 45% of ports traffic by 2030

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:03 IST
Railways looks to bag 45% of ports traffic by 2030

The railways has set a target to bag around 45 per cent of the traffic from ports by 2030, as compared to the 27 per cent it carries currently, says the National Rail Plan.

According to the plan, the overall traffic handled at major ports is likely to increase from the present 700 MT to 925 MT by 2026 and 1,400 million tonnes by 2030. In order to meet the growing demand, the Indian Railways has undertaken some works on top priority with targeted completion by 2024.

These works include the Chennai Beach–Attipattu line (Kamarajar port), Kanaknadi–Panambur line (New Mangaluru port), Raipur–Titlagarh Doubling (Vishakapatnam), Madurai–Tuticorin Doubling (Tuticorin), Titlagarh– Sambalpur Doubling (Paradip), Banspani–Daitri–Jakhapur Doubling (Paradip), Sambalpur–Talcher Doubling (Paradip), Hospet–Tenaighat–Vasco Doubling (Marmugao), Budhapank–Salegaon 3rd and 4th line (Paradip) and the Bhadrak– Vizianagram–Vizag–Vijaywada 3rd Line, which cover all major ports on the East Coast.

The western ports of Gujrat and JNPT in Maharashtra will get connected to the northern hinterland of Rewari–National Capital Region as well as Punjab (Ludhiana) via the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor along with feeder routes. The connectivity of Kolkata and Haldia port to the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor will be established through the Sonnagar–Dankuni leg of the Eastern Corridor, officials said. “At present, railways carries 25-27 per cent of the major port traffic. By 2026, it aims to increase this share to 32-35 per cent of the projected 925 MT, and by 2030 to 40-45 per cent of the projected 1,200 MT,'' an official said.

“As part of first phase projects under Vision 24, two Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs) will be commissioned much before 2026 to allow traffic to grow to 32-35 per cent of the share from the present 27 per cent. In second phase, three new DFC corridors will be developed before 2030 to achieve the target of 45 per cent share in port traffic,” he said. Presently, the total traffic handled by Indian ports is to the tune of 1,200 MT, out of which, nearly 700 MT is handled by the 14 major ports -- Deendayal (Kandla) Port, Paradip Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Mumbai Port, Visakhapatnam, Chennai Port, Kolkata Port, New Mangaluru Port, V O Chidambaram (Tuticorin) Port, Kamarajar Port, Kochi Port, Mormugao Port, Mundra Port and Haldia Port.

The remaining 500 Million Tonnes is handled by over 205 minor ports.

The commodities handled at these ports include petroleum, oil, iron-ore, coal, steel, fertilizers, foodgrains, containers and other cargo. PTI ASG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

As protests spread over salary hike, Pak's Balochistan cut off from other areas

Pakistans southwestern province of Balochistan has been cut off from other parts of the country due to the ongoing demonstrations by government employees demanding salary hikes. Dawn reported that hundreds of vehicles, including trucks and ...

EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties

Top European Union officials said they used a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to insist that any moves on the blocs part to enhance EU-Turkey relations would be conditional on Turkey improving its record on human rights ...

Baseball-Rockies to host MLB's All-Star Game amid controversy over Georgia voting law

Colorado Rockies stadium Coors Field will host Julys All-Star Game, Major League Baseball MLB said on Tuesday, after the annual event was relocated from Atlanta in protest over Georgias new voting restrictions. MLB Commissioner Robert Manfr...

COVID-19: India records over 1.07 lakh new cases in single day for first time

The number of coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country with over 1.07 lakh new infections reported on Tuesday, according to the data provided by governments of various states and U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021