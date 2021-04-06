Left Menu

COVID-19: Night curfew in Delhi till Apr 30; highest single-day spike of 5,100 COVID-19 cases

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced seven hours of night curfew for this entire month as COVID-19 cases continued to rise with 5,100 fresh cases and 17 deaths being reported in 24 hours, even as the AAP dispensation ruled out any plans for a lockdown, saying it is exploring other alternatives.The emergency measure for the wellbeing and safety of people was decided after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA reviewed the coronavirus situation in the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:39 IST
COVID-19: Night curfew in Delhi till Apr 30; highest single-day spike of 5,100 COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced seven hours of night curfew for this entire month as COVID-19 cases continued to rise with 5,100 fresh cases and 17 deaths being reported in 24 hours, even as the AAP dispensation ruled out any plans for a lockdown, saying it is exploring other alternatives.

The emergency measure for the ''wellbeing and safety'' of people was decided after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the coronavirus situation in the city. The DDMA order for curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will continue till April 30.

According to the health bulletin, 5,100 new COVID-19 cases were reported in last 24 hours, the highest this year, and 17 deaths. The death toll stands at 11,113.

''The Delhi government is exploring all options and ideas. Night curfew has a role to check the spread of coronavirus... but the government is not completely dependent on it,'' Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said during a press conference.

''We are not considering enforcing a lockdown. I believe we can check the spread through other alternatives,'' he said.

Health Minister Satyender Jain said the government is alert about the pandemic situation here and keeping a ''close watch'' on it.

''So far this year, there has been only one day when the positivity rate had been more than 5 per cent. The trend needs to be monitored, and we are keeping a close watch on it. Currently, the positivity rate has crossed the 5 per cent-mark for the entire country. However, in Delhi, we are completely alert and are being cautious,'' Jain said.

Those exempted from the night curfew include pregnant women, patients, those travelling to and from airports, railway stations, state bus terminus on showing tickets, officials related to the functioning of offices of diplomats, and those holding any constitutional post on the production of valid identity card.

Central and Delhi government officials involved in emergency services such as health and family welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services will also be exempted Officials of district administration, pay and accounts office, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, disaster management and related services, NIC, NCC and municipal services, and all other essential services will also be exempted from the night curfew on the production of a valid identity card.

Private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical, and other hospital services, diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and other medical and health services will be exempted, the order stated.

Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments, including grocery, fruits and vegetable shops, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, medical equipment shops, banks, insurance offices and ATMs, private security agencies, mediapersons, telecom and Internet services, information technology and IT-enabled services, e-commerce of essential services, will be allowed on production of an e-pass.

Employees of petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution units, cold storage and warehousing services, manufacturing units of essential commodities will be exempted on carrying an e-pass.

Public transport such as Delhi Metro, DTC and cluster buses, autos and taxis will be allowed to ply within the stipulated time for transportation of only exempted categories of people during the night curfew, said the order.

However, there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state transportation of essential and non-essential goods. No separate permission or e-pass will be required for such movements, it said.

All district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police, as well as authorities concerned, will ensure strict compliance with the DDMA order. Enforcement authorities are required to note that these restrictions fundamentally relate to the movement of people, and not to that of essential goods and services, the order stated, adding violation of curfew restrictions will be dealt with under the relevant section of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Section 188 of the IPC and other applicable laws.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also advised commuters, who do not fall under essential category, to complete their journey before 10 pm in view of the night curfew.

''In view of the imposition of night curfew in Delhi starting tonight, entry in Metro from 10pm to 5am will be allowed only to those passengers who fall in essential category as per government order, after verification of their valid IDs by DMRC and CISF personnel,'' DMRC said in a statement.

''DMRC also advises its users, who do not fall in essential category, to complete journey and reach there destination by 10 pm as they are not allowed to travel after 10 pm to 5 am in night in the Metro as per government order till April 21 or further orders whichever is earlier,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Loanee defender Dawson makes West Ham stay permanent

West Ham United will complete the permanent transfer of defender Craig Dawson at the end of the current season with the centre back signing a contract until June 2023, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday. The 30-year-old is current...

CBI lodges preliminary inquiry to probe corruption allegations against Deshmukh

The CBI registered a preliminary inquiry on Tuesday to probe corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, officials said.A team of of the central probe agency landed in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, collecte...

No COVID-19 vaccine shortage in any part of country: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in any part of the country. There is no vaccine shortage in any part of the country. The Centre is providing the required quantities to all s...

Canada's hospitals deploy artificial lungs, scramble for staff as COVID-19 hits younger patients

Younger Canadians are bearing the brunt of the nations latest COVID-19 surge, creating growing demand for artificial lungs and a struggle to maintain staffing in critical care units as hospitals make last-ditch efforts to save patients.Trea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021