Left Menu

Medanta Ranks as the Best Private Hospital in India Second Time in a Row: Newsweek

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 07-04-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 12:05 IST
Medanta Ranks as the Best Private Hospital in India Second Time in a Row: Newsweek

GURUGRAM, India, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Testimony to the world-class healthcare it provides, Medanta (https://www.medanta.org/) has been acknowledged as the Best Private Hospital in India for the second consecutive time, in Newsweek's Best Hospitals 2021 Survey conducted in partnership with Statista Inc. For the first time, the hospital has also been listed in the Top 200 Hospitals in the World and is the only private hospital in India to have been included in this list.

Conducted across hospitals in 25 countries, the survey is based on recommendations from medical professionals, results from patient surveys and key medical performance indicators.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman & Managing Director, Medanta, said, 'It is indeed an honour for Medanta to be voted as the best private hospital in the country by a body of medical professionals and patients for the second consecutive time. Since this survey has been conducted independently, it reflects the reputation Medanta has built over the years. We stay committed to providing our patients with the best standards of clinical care, medial infrastructure and advanced technology. We will continue to focus on delivering holistic and affordable healthcare based on our values of excellence, compassion, collaboration, learning and innovation.' Link to the survey - https://www.newsweek.com/best-hospitals-2021/india About Medanta With a unique patient-driven, holistic approach, since 2009, we have delivered world-class healthcare through our values of excellence, compassion, collaboration, learning and innovation. With our presence in Gurugram, Lucknow, Patna, Indore and Ranchi, we deliver comprehensive, end-to-end care across 30 super specialities which meets or exceeds international standards.

www.medanta.org ; https://www.facebook.com/medanta ; https://twitter.com/medanta Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1482486/Medanta_Newsweek.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Photo circulated by Naxals is of Cobra jawan missing in Bijapur attack: CRPF sources

The photo circulating in media that has been allegedly released by Naxals is of the Cobra jawan missing in the Bijapur attack, said the Central Reserve Police Force sources. According to the sources, the CRPF is taking appropriate action in...

Body of missing woman exhumed in Himachal's Una; accused held

The body of a 22-year-old woman missing for the last four days was exhumed in a village in Himachal Pradeshs Una district on Wednesday, police said.A man has been arrested for allegedly burying the woman after killing her, they said.The sit...

Soccer-Dortmund confident of chances despite City defeat

Borussia Dortmunds late 2-1 loss to Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final first leg may have stretched their winless run to three matches in all competitions but the Germans are confident of their chances in the return leg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021