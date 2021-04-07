Medanta Ranks as the Best Private Hospital in India Second Time in a Row: Newsweek

GURUGRAM, India, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Testimony to the world-class healthcare it provides, Medanta (https://www.medanta.org/) has been acknowledged as the Best Private Hospital in India for the second consecutive time, in Newsweek's Best Hospitals 2021 Survey conducted in partnership with Statista Inc. For the first time, the hospital has also been listed in the Top 200 Hospitals in the World and is the only private hospital in India to have been included in this list.

Conducted across hospitals in 25 countries, the survey is based on recommendations from medical professionals, results from patient surveys and key medical performance indicators.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman & Managing Director, Medanta, said, 'It is indeed an honour for Medanta to be voted as the best private hospital in the country by a body of medical professionals and patients for the second consecutive time. Since this survey has been conducted independently, it reflects the reputation Medanta has built over the years. We stay committed to providing our patients with the best standards of clinical care, medial infrastructure and advanced technology. We will continue to focus on delivering holistic and affordable healthcare based on our values of excellence, compassion, collaboration, learning and innovation.' Link to the survey - https://www.newsweek.com/best-hospitals-2021/india About Medanta With a unique patient-driven, holistic approach, since 2009, we have delivered world-class healthcare through our values of excellence, compassion, collaboration, learning and innovation. With our presence in Gurugram, Lucknow, Patna, Indore and Ranchi, we deliver comprehensive, end-to-end care across 30 super specialities which meets or exceeds international standards.

www.medanta.org ; https://www.facebook.com/medanta ; https://twitter.com/medanta Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1482486/Medanta_Newsweek.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)