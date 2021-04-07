Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Wednesday fell Rs 5.6 to Rs 1,321.7 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in April declined by Rs 5.6, or 0.42 per cent, to Rs 1,321.7 per 10 kg in 32,760 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.

Refined soya oil contracts for May traded lower by Rs 5.8, or 0.44 per cent, at Rs 1,310.5 per 10 kg in 26,595 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)