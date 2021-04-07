Left Menu

The company aims at helping IT aspirants and professionals build robust careers in Salesforce

For more than eight years, the company has been helping businesses across the globe in implementing scalable CRM solutions and customizing Salesforce to suit their specific requirements.Apart from providing Salesforce development and consulting services, Mr. Agarwal offers a free Salesforce training portal for Salesforce aspirants - Techila Academy.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-04-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 20:35 IST
The company aims at helping IT aspirants and professionals build robust careers in Salesforce

Ahmedabad, Gujarat [India]: Techila Global Services (https://techilaservices.com), a noted Salesforce development company and Salesforce Consulting Partner Company, intends to help IT professionals in switching their careers to Salesforce and have a successful run in the same. The company aims at providing Salesforce jobs to deserving candidates (freshers and experienced professionals) and making them well-versed with the Salesforce experience.

Salesforce was launched more than twenty years ago and became an instant favourite in the business CRM industry. Since then, Salesforce has helped an array of businesses, educational institutions, NGOs, and government organizations to keep an extensive database of their customers/clients/students/donors and use the same for providing personalized services on different platforms.

Right from Salesforce development to operating on various Salesforce offerings, the new technology has slowly turned into a field of study. Apart from using the CRM platform for getting the desired traction, developers can customize and configure Salesforce using a separate programming language (Apex) that is simpler, more advanced, and highly efficient.

Techila Global Services wishes to be more professionals working with programming languages like Java and .NET towards Salesforce development for keeping them in sync with the latest technological advancements. Chitiz Agarwal, the founder and CEO of the company says, “The approach towards designing CRM platforms and building applications has changed over time. Today, it is important for a developer or a data architect to provide holistic services to their clients that allow them to get more by doing less. Salesforce is a technology that helps you build business-specific apps, carry out third-party integrations, and customize web pages in a quick, easy, and effective manner.” For professionals who are not too well-versed with Salesforce, the team at Techila Global Services intends to provide them with extensive training in the same, helping them make a slow and sustainable shift. “ In 2021, technology is the driving force in any society. We want to be instrumental in bringing about a change that matters,” says.

About Techila Global Services Techila Global Services is a Salesforce development company and Salesforce Consulting Partner Company based in Pune, Maharashtra. It is owned by Chitiz Agarwal – the Salesforce Guru in India. For more than eight years, the company has been helping businesses across the globe in implementing scalable CRM solutions and customizing Salesforce to suit their specific requirements.

Apart from providing Salesforce development and consulting services, Mr. Agarwal offers a free Salesforce training portal for Salesforce aspirants - Techila Academy. It is an extension of Techila Global Services that provides free online courses and hosts online webinars dedicated to Salesforce and its offerings.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Major powers meet separately with U.S., Iran on nuclear deal

Diplomats from major powers met separately on Wednesday with Iran and the United States to discuss how to bring both back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago. Neither the United States nor Ir...

Syria: Israel fired missiles on suburbs of capital Damascus

Israel carried out a missile attack near the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs early Thursday, Syrias state media reported with no immediate word on any casualties.State news agency, SANA, said Syrian air defenses were abl...

Soccer-Tuchel pleased with Chelsea reaction to beat Porto after WBA shock

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel praised his side for overcoming the shock of last weeks 5-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion as they beat Porto 2-0 in Wednesdays Champions League quarter-final first leg. Chelsea conceded more than double the amou...

Chauvin had no need for force after Floyd was handcuffed and prone, expert testifies

A national expert in the proper use of force by police testified on Wednesday that former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin had no need to kneel on the neck of George Floyd once he was handcuffed and prone. Los Angeles Police Department Ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021