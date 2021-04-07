IHG Hotels appoints Haitham Mattar as MD of India, Middle East, Africa

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Global hospitality major IHG Hotels & Resorts on Wednesday said it has appointed Haitham Mattar as Managing Director of India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA), effective April 18, 2021.

In his new role, Haitham will drive IHG's business in the Middle East, Africa and the South West Asia region, covering development and operations responsibilities across a portfolio of 165 operational hotels and a strong pipeline of over 100 properties, it said in a statement.

He will be based in IHG's Dubai office and report to Kenneth Macpherson, Chief Executive Officer, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa (EMEAA), it added.

Haitham is a well-known industry veteran in the IMEA region, with over 25 years of experience in hospitality and tourism and an outstanding network across the industry, the company said.

''I am very pleased to welcome Haitham back to IHG and lead our business in IMEA at such a crucial time for the travel and tourism industry. Haitham has a wealth of experience within the sector and has been at the forefront of several important strategic initiatives in the region over the last decade,'' Macpherson said.

Haitham previously spent 11 years at IHG Hotels & Resorts from 2000 to 2011 in various operations, commercial and sales and marketing positions based in IMEA, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)