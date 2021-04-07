Left Menu

Odisha has potential to emerge as India's gateway to SE Asia: Patnaik

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-04-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 22:31 IST
Odisha has potential to emerge as India's gateway to SE Asia: Patnaik
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday said Odisha has the potential of becoming India's gateway to South-East Asian countries.

Patnaik said this while chairing the first meeting of the State Sagarmala Committee. He said in addition to Odisha's strategic advantage of long coastline, the Sagarmala project can further enable Odisha to emerge as a major logistics destination.

The chief minister said that the port-led development through industrialisation and connectivity is a major focus of Sagarmala projects. The state will also be prioritising the coastal community development as an integrated part of this initiative, he said.

''We can become India's gateway to South East Asian countries,'' Patnaik said, adding that Odisha has the advantage of being strategically located with a long coastline and a rich cultural heritage of maritime trade.

Apart from the Paradip Port, the state government has been facilitating the development of various ports all along Odisha's coastline, he said, adding that the State Maritime Board is expected to be fully functional in the coming months.

Hopefully, the Board will act as a catalyst for overall development of the maritime sector in the state.

He asked for close coordination with various departments and resolving the issues for timely completion of projects under Sagarmala. He urged all the departments concerned to prioritise these projects.

The state presently has three ports in operation at Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur. As many as four ports including Subarnarekha, Astharang, a riverine port at Kendrapada and Jatadhar Muhan Port are in the pipeline. This apart, there are 8 other potential locations for development of ports.

The Sagarmala Project has a vision for port led development across the coast of India. It aims at Port modernization, Port connectivity, Port led industrialization and Coastal community development. The projects under this programme will get 50 per cent funding from the Government of India, said Commerce and Transport secretary M S Padhi.

Under this programme, the state government has submitted 14 projects of various departments including Fisheries & ARD, Chilika Development Authority, Commerce and Transport and Works Department. Out of these only 2 projects of Commerce and Transport Department, Ro-Pax Jetty and Allied Infrastructure in Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Balugaon and Puri districts have been sanctioned by Government of India, he said.

Odisha's Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanav Behera said that the Sagarmala programme aims at Port led development and improvement of waterways. ''For the success of the programme, we need cooperation of Centre, State and local authorities,'' he added.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said that all departments need to prepare projects under the Government of India guidelines and maximize project approval.

IDCO CMD Sanjay Singh said 3 logistic park projects at Dhamra, Gopalpur and Subarnarekha are under preparation. The proposals will be sent soon. Other departments were asked to finalise projects under the Sagarmala project, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina curtails leisure, public transport use after hitting new COVID-19 record

Argentina tightened movement restrictions on Wednesday including curtailing the leisure industry and blocking nonessential workers from using public transport after the country hit a record number of COVID-19 infections as it struggles with...

Saudi-led coalition intercepts a Houthi explosives-laden drone -Saudi state TV

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired from Yemen in the direction of the kingdoms southern city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV reported early on Thursday.Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on T...

Major powers meet separately with U.S., Iran on nuclear deal

Diplomats from major powers met separately on Wednesday with Iran and the United States to discuss how to bring both back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago. Neither the United States nor Ir...

Syria: Israel fired missiles on suburbs of capital Damascus

Israel carried out a missile attack near the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs early Thursday, Syrias state media reported with no immediate word on any casualties.State news agency, SANA, said Syrian air defenses were abl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021