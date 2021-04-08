Left Menu

Canadian province Manitoba sees smaller, C$1.6-bln fiscal deficit

The Canadian province of Manitoba forecast on Wednesday a C$1.6-billion ($1.27 billion) deficit in the current 2021-22 fiscal year, down from last year's C$2.1 billion, as it looks to slowly recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 01:11 IST
Canadian province Manitoba sees smaller, C$1.6-bln fiscal deficit

The Canadian province of Manitoba forecast on Wednesday a C$1.6-billion ($1.27 billion) deficit in the current 2021-22 fiscal year, down from last year's C$2.1 billion, as it looks to slowly recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The deficit is largely due to additional costs of healthcare and support programs related to the pandemic and a drop in revenue due to economic restrictions, the provincial government said in releasing its new budget.

Canadian provincial governments, like the national government, have run bigger deficits as they try to slow the pandemic's spread and support economies hit hard by lockdowns. "The virus has ravaged our finances," Finance Minister Scott Fielding said. "Our path to balance will be gradual and balanced."

Fielding projected shrinking deficits through 2024-25. A third wave of infections is spreading across much of Canada, although Manitoba's daily case counts are currently less than one-fifth of their record high of 593 infections, reached in November. Its vaccination program has advanced more slowly than in other provinces.

Manitoba's budget includes C$1.2 billion for purchasing protective equipment, supplying vaccines and other COVID-19 expenses. The Progressive Conservative government, led by Premier Brian Pallister, plans to trim spending by 0.6% to C$19.4 billion, contributing to the smaller deficit.

It forecast provincial revenues for the 2021-22 fiscal year at C$17.8 billion, up 2.1% from last year as income and sales tax revenues look to rebound slightly when the pandemic eventually ebbs and allows more economic activity. Manitoba plans to reduce education property taxes by 50% during the next two years for residential and farm properties, and by 10% for other properties. The province's real gross domestic product looks to grow 4.1% in 2021 and 3.6% in 2022, the government said.

Neighboring Saskatchewan forecast on Tuesday a higher, C$2.6-billion deficit for 2021-22. ($1 = 1.2623 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers

Britain has pledged 43 million pounds 59 million to help people arriving from Hong Kong find jobs, houses and schools under an initiative allowing millions to resettle after Chinas imposition of new security laws in the former British colon...

Britain will have enough electricity over summer - National Grid

Britain should have enough electricity to meet demand over the summer months, the countrys National Grid Electricity System Operator ESO said on Thursday, even though peak demand could be slightly higher than last year.Electricity demand is...

FEATURE-With Thai boxing, Egyptian women fight sex attacks and stereotypes

By Menna A. Farouk ABU ZAABAL, Egypt, April 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - F our young Egyptian women, wearing headscarves, leggings and boxing gloves, punch and kick each other, encouraged by their female coach Samah Ahmed - founder of the...

Press freedom in Macau’s gambling hub under spotlight as China ramps up scrutiny

At a meeting at the Portuguese unit of Macaus public broadcaster TDM on March 10, two senior journalists addressed about 25 staff, reading new editorial rules requiring them to promote patriotism, respect and love for mainland China.The mea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021