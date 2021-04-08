Left Menu

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 06:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 06:13 IST
Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Amazon.com Inc's closely watched union election in Alabama had voter turnout of about 55%, and the public tally is expected to begin as early as Thursday afternoon, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) said in a statement.

The RWDSU said hundreds of ballots were challenged "mostly by the employer." Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Ousted Myanmar ambassador tells UK: reject the military's envoy

Myanmars ousted ambassador to the United Kingdom, who has been locked out of his embassy by the military, urged the British government on Thursday to refuse to recognise the juntas envoys and send them back to Myanmar.In a move that has imp...

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 71: Will Granola fight with Goku & Vegeta?

The Dragon Ball Super manga releases a new chapter every month. Currently, fans are waiting for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 71, which is scheduled to come out on April 20, 2021. The raw scans for the manga chapter will be leaked online around...

UK condemns ‘bullying’ as Myanmar ambassador locked out of embassy

The UK government on Thursday condemned the bullying actions of the Myanmar military junta after the countrys ambassador, Kyaw Zwar Minn, was refused entry to his own embassy in London and had to spend the night in his car.Zwar Minn has bee...

Australia recommends the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to people under 50

Australia said on Thursday it now recommends the use of Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine over that produced by AstraZeneca. for people under the age of 50. Europes drug regulator on Wednesday found a possible link between AstraZenecas COVID-19 vacc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021