Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Amazon.com Inc's closely watched union election in Alabama had voter turnout of about 55%, and the public tally is expected to begin as early as Thursday afternoon, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) said in a statement.

The RWDSU said hundreds of ballots were challenged "mostly by the employer." Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

