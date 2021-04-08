Healthium Bags Top Leadership Awards at World Leadership Congress and CFO100 Awards

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • Anish Bafna, CEO & MD of Healthium Group, conferred with ’Business Leader Of The Year’ award by World Leadership Congress • Healthium Group bags the ‘Manufacturing Icon of the year’ award by World Leadership Congress • Vishal Maheshwari, CFO of Healthium Group, chosen in the CFO100 Roll of Honour in the ‘Winning Edge in Collaboration’ category at 11th annual CFO100 program Healthium Group, a global leader in medical devices, today announced that it has secured top accolades at the World Leadership Congress and CFO100 roll of honour. The Healthium Group was awarded the ‘Manufacturing Icon of the year’ and Anish Bafna, CEO & MD of Healthium Group was conferred with the ‘Business Leader Of The Year’ by the World Leadership Congress while Vishal Maheshwari, CFO of Healthium Group, was selected for the CFO100 Roll of honour in the ’Winning Edge in Collaboration’ category by the CFO Collective.

The Healthium Group has presented the ‘Manufacturing Icon’ award as a testament to their sustained efforts in creating access to high precision, high quality medical devices for patients globally and serving the Healthcare fraternity through uninterrupted supplies of essential medical devices during the pandemic.

Today Healthium is present in more than 80 countries, accessing 18000+ hospitals across 500+ districts in India with medical facilities and 1 in 6 surgeries globally, uses a Healthium product.

The ‘Business Leader of the Year’ award was presented to Anish for his transformational leadership in building Healthium as one of the most trusted medtech companies globally.

The growth strategy which Healthium embarked upon under Anish’s leadership has resulted in a range of innovative offerings for surgeons and healthcare practitioners, 55 patents in India and the U.S, quality certifications and approvals from C.E, ISO and 510k(US FDA) and making significant contributions to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The company today has made extensive investments in manufacturing and R&D.

An important aspect of Healthium’s growth strategy has been a strong and diverse leadership team. Vishal Maheshwari, CFO – Healthium Group, was brought on board as a part of this endeavour. His role as an efficient collaborator in ensuring Healthium Group’s success has been recognised through the ‘Winning Edge in Collaboration’ conferred upon him by the CFO Collective. The award was presented to Vishal as a tribute to his exceptional contribution to the finance function.

About Healthium Medtech The Healthium Group consists of Healthium Medtech Pvt. Ltd., one of the largest players in the Indian Medical Devices Market, QNPL, the largest independent manufacturer of surgical suture needles worldwide by volume, and Clinisupplies a leading player in Urology Consumables in the United Kingdom. The Healthium Group has a lineage of 36 years in creating precision based medical devices across the world. With a vision to create access to Precision MedTech for every patient globally, Healthium MedTech is present in over 80 countries, covers 18000+ hospitals across India and has a workforce of over 1400 employees of which 60% are women. Its portfolio includes minimally invasive solutions like Arthroscopy and Endoscopy implants and Ancillary devices, a full range of Absorbable, Non- Absorbable and specialty surgical sutures, wound closure products that include Meshes, Skin staplers, Cardiac Pacing wires and Haemostats. Healthium has manufacturing facilities across India and the Company holds over 55 patents in India and the U.S, including those applied for. Backed by stringent R & D norms, the Company’s products adhere to the highest global quality standards, having accreditations and approvals from 510k (USFDA), CE & ISO.

