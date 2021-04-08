Left Menu

Covid-19 compels urban Indians to be more proactive about health, fitness: Max Life

A new survey conducted by Max life has found urban Indians are becoming more proactive about health and fitness due to increasing Covid-19 cases across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 12:43 IST
Covid-19 compels urban Indians to be more proactive about health, fitness: Max Life
Max Life India Protection Quotient 3.0 survey in partnership with Kantar was conducted in top 25 cities. Image Credit: ANI

A new survey conducted by Max life has found urban Indians are becoming more proactive about health and fitness due to increasing Covid-19 cases across the country. On the back of heightened medical emergencies, a notable 72 per cent of respondents said that they actively look for products that will improve immunity and 71 per cent said that they pay attention to health and fitness regimes.

The Max Life India Protection Quotient 3.0 survey in partnership with Kantar was conducted in top 25 urban metro, tier 1 and tier 2 cities. It said urban Indians have also indulged in a variety of activities to keep themselves mentally and physically fit for instance 75 per cent consumed healthy, home-cooked food, 54 per cent regularly exercised.

"Apart from reshaping the world we knew, the pandemic has brought about a sea shift in people's approach to health, well-ness, and overall well-being." said Director and Chief Marketing Officer Aalok Bhan. "Increased awareness of the value of protecting loved ones has led individuals to take charge of their physical and mental health. At Max Life, we aim to assume an active role in promoting wellness. Our IPQ 3.0 survey is a testimony to that very commitment." he added.

In December 2020, Max Life launched Max Life Critical Illness and Disability Rider -- a comprehensive wellness app designed to lead customers on a path of protection through holistic fitness and wellness. Max Life Insurance Company Ltd is a joint venture between Max Financial Services Ltd and Axis Bank. It offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions, through multi-channel distribution including agency and third party distribution partners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Doctor, 'untrained' male staff member booked for outraging woman's modesty during delivery

An FIR was registered after a woman accused a doctor and an untrained staff member of endangering her life and outraging her modesty during childbirth at a hospital here, police said on Thursday.The FIR was registered at Prem Nagar police s...

Israel honours Holocaust victims as COVID-19 vaccines keep survivors alive

A memorial siren brought traffic to a halt in Israel on Thursday as it honoured six million Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust, and gave thanks for its swift rollout of COVID-19 vaccines as a lifesaver for elderly survivors.With around 57 of...

World shares mostly higher; Tokyo slips as virus cases surge

World shares were mostly higher Thursday though Tokyos benchmark declined as reports of rising coronavirus cases raised alarm over another setback in the recovery from the pandemic.Germanys DAX rose 0.2 per cent to 15,199.69 while the CAC 4...

'We will respond in kind': China warns Australia against sanctions over Uyghurs rights violations

China has warned Australia that it will respond in kind if Canberra sanctions Beijing over human rights violations against the ethnic minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang province, local media reported. In a conference on Wednesday, Chinese ambassa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021