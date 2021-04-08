Left Menu

China shares end higher as healthcare firms gain on vaccination efforts

China shares closed higher on Thursday, with healthcare shares leading the gains as the country ramped up vaccination efforts amid the emergence of a new cluster of infections.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 12:50 IST
China shares end higher as healthcare firms gain on vaccination efforts

China shares closed higher on Thursday, with healthcare shares leading the gains as the country ramped up vaccination efforts amid the emergence of a new cluster of infections. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.08% at 3,482.55. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.17%, with its healthcare sub-index up 1.74% and the consumer staples sector up 0.97%.

** China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on April 7, with 11 of the new cases were local infections reported in the southwestern Yunnan province. ** The country had administered a total of 149.07 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, as of Wednesday. ** The real estate index fell 1.75% after Beijing said it would push for property tax.

** The National Development and Reform Commission rolled out new measures to relax market entries in the southern island of Hainan, boosting shares of local firms such as Hainan Haide Capital Management Co. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended unchanged for the day and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.7%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.51%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.07%. ** At 07:01 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.5484 per U.S. dollar, 0.07% weaker than the previous close of 6.5435.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Doctor, 'untrained' male staff member booked for outraging woman's modesty during delivery

An FIR was registered after a woman accused a doctor and an untrained staff member of endangering her life and outraging her modesty during childbirth at a hospital here, police said on Thursday.The FIR was registered at Prem Nagar police s...

Israel honours Holocaust victims as COVID-19 vaccines keep survivors alive

A memorial siren brought traffic to a halt in Israel on Thursday as it honoured six million Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust, and gave thanks for its swift rollout of COVID-19 vaccines as a lifesaver for elderly survivors.With around 57 of...

World shares mostly higher; Tokyo slips as virus cases surge

World shares were mostly higher Thursday though Tokyos benchmark declined as reports of rising coronavirus cases raised alarm over another setback in the recovery from the pandemic.Germanys DAX rose 0.2 per cent to 15,199.69 while the CAC 4...

'We will respond in kind': China warns Australia against sanctions over Uyghurs rights violations

China has warned Australia that it will respond in kind if Canberra sanctions Beijing over human rights violations against the ethnic minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang province, local media reported. In a conference on Wednesday, Chinese ambassa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021