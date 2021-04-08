Left Menu

Spain to revise down 2021 growth forecast due to recovery delay

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:09 IST
The Spanish government will revise down its gross domestic product growth forecast for 2021 due to the delay of the expected economic recovery, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.

Currently, the government projects a 7.2% rebound this year after output tanked 11% in 2020, but the central bank and other analysts expect slower growth.

Also Read: Spanish residents drum up Easter spirit in spite of pandemic

