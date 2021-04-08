Left Menu

BMW drives in new 6 Series sedan in India with price starting at Rs 67.9 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:40 IST
BMW drives in new 6 Series sedan in India with price starting at Rs 67.9 lakh
New BMW Logo Image Credit: ANI

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched the updated version of 6 Series sedan in India with price starting at Rs 67.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The petrol powered 630i M Sport is priced at Rs 67.9 lakh while the two diesel trims -- 630d M Sport and BM 620d Luxury Line -- are tagged at Rs 68.9 lakh and Rs 77.9 lakh respectively.

''The new BMW 6 Series recrafts luxury and adds a truly unique dimension to the executive class segment,'' BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said during the launch event.

The model has the practicality of a crossover, the dynamics of a sports car, the silhouette of a fastback and the luxury of a sedan, he added.

''The personality of the BMW 6 Series distinguishes it clearly from the crowd and is the reason for its long-lasting success. It is the vehicle of choice for modern leaders who expect the best luxury and comfort when they are at the rear,'' Pawah noted.

The company will roll out the model from its Chennai-based manufacturing plant.

The 2-litre petrol engine of the 630i generates a maximum output of 258 hp with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.5 seconds.

The 2-litre diesel engine of the 620d develops a maximum output of 190 hp with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 7.9 seconds.

Similarly, the 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine of 630d produces maximum output of 265hp with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 6.1 seconds, making it the quickest car in its segment, the automaker said.

The 6 Series sedan comes with eight speed automatic transmission and various luxury features like air suspension and rear seat entertainment module.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

PCB Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session on April 10

The 62nd meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Boards PCB Board of Governors BoG will be held online on Saturday afternoon in order to safeguard the health and safety of members as well as the PCB Management due to the rising Covid-19 cases. Some...

Domjur Constituency: Former TMC minister fights for political survival

The message Rajib Banerjee, former Trinamool Congress minister, now with the BJP, wants to sell to the people of Domjur in Howrah district is that he may have changed his team jersey colours, but he remains the same man.Banerjee, who is see...

We don't have anybody with Tierney's qualities in the squad, says Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that Kieran Tierneys injury will force the Gunners to move a lot of pieces in search of cover. The Gunners have confirmed that the defender has suffered knee ligament damage and will be out between four to ...

Japan, UAE to collaborate on hydrogen technology, supply chain

Japan and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday agreed to work together on technology to produce hydrogen and create an international supply chain, Japans industry ministry said. The collaboration, marked by a memorandum of cooperation betwe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021