PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 14:16 IST
Renault joins hands with CERO Recycling for vehicle scrapping

Automaker Renault India on Thursday said it has launched a vehicle scrapping programme in partnership with the country's first organised scrap vehicle recycling company CERO.

The maker of Kwid and Triber has launched 'R.E.L.I.V.E' programme in partnership with CERO Recycling, a joint venture between Mahindra Intertrade Ltd and MSTC – a government of India enterprise.

The company's initiative is aimed at providing the potential customers with a seamless hassle-free channel to scrap their old vehicles, buy new Renault vehicles and also avail attractive benefits on their new purchase.

''We are extremely confident that this partnership will ensure a hassle-free experience for the customers and adoption of better technology and promote safety on the Indian roads in a scientific and environment-friendly manner,'' Renault India Operations Country CEO and MD Venkatram Mamillapalle said in a statement.

With its eco-friendly practices, CERO will help reduce carbon footprint, making a zero-waste and zero pollution ecosystem, while Renault will offer attractive and exclusive guaranteed benefits on new vehicle purchase, he added.

Renault has rolled out the programme for its customers in six locations, including Delhi NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore.

The interested customers who will bring their old/ end of life vehicles of any brand to Renault's authorised dealerships will get a fair scrap valuation quote post appropriate evaluation of the vehicles, along with an additional guaranteed scrap benefit over the existing monthly offers on its products, including Kwid, Triber and Duster.

Renault dealerships along with CERO Recycling will be handling the entire process from vehicle evaluation to official de-registration at the RTO and handing over the official certificate of deposit/destruction of old vehicles to provide a hassle-free experience to customers.

The automaker will also be offering the exclusive channel for scrapping old two-wheelers.

Mahindra Intertrade Managing Director Sumit Issar said it has set up dismantling centres at Greater Noida, Pune and Chennai and collection centres in major cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh.

''Further, CERO has plans to have a presence in 25 cities within the next 8-10 months. The arrangement with Renault is going to strengthen the reach and benefit all Renault vehicle customers and prospects who are looking for solutions for scrapping their old vehicles,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

