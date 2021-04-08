Thought Factory brings customized solutions to their clients amid the pandemic

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI/ThePRTree): Media production house, Thought Factory arranged to build customized solutions for their clients amidst the lockdown. Envisioning to spread social awareness among the viewers, Priyanka Saha, the founder initiated working on CSR and documentary films. The Coronavirus being a setback for the world led to every industry revamping their working procedures. Priyanka Saha's 'Thought Factory' is one of those productions that managed to come out of these trying times with some quality to give. They have moved a step ahead by starting customizing their solutions as per the clients' needs as well as keeping in mind the government rules. They are affirming to make the new normal easier to deal with for their clients and partners.

Throughout the pandemic, Thought Factory has helped their clients maintain their presence on the internet by running their digital advertisements, in creative and interactive ways. They also worked on CSR films and Presentations for their clients, to highlight their social cause activities amidst the audience. Talking about what drove her to continue her venture in the field of production, Priyanka says, "Post lockdown, we have already provided event solutions for our clients in Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, and other parts of India. With a hope to help more clients realize the solutions to their needs in this tough time, we are planning to start working on other forms of media productions like music videos and films. We strongly believe that this initiative by 'Thought Factory' would help artists, musicians, and singers of the country establish a firm foot in the industry, help the industry bounce back to its former glory."

Known for their ability to provide customized solutions now, 'Thought Factory' is striving to perfection. Taking it a notch higher, they not only customized solutions for their clients now, but also followed the guides and norms put forth by both, the State and the Central Government. The Thought Factory team is taking all efforts to be as unique and different as they can. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)