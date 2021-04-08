Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to open higher on tech boost

"The next big catalyst for the markets will be earnings," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. "This is going to be an important earnings season as it is the first quarter in comparison to a full year of the pandemic." The S&P 500 and the Dow ended a choppy session near their record highs on Wednesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is still more than 3% below its February all-time high. At 08:51 a.m. EDT, Dow E-minis were down 26 points, or 0.08%, with 33,472 contracts changing hands.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 18:42 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to open higher on tech boost

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set to open higher on Thursday, buoyed by tech-related stocks, a day after the Federal Reserve reiterated its pledge to remain ultra-dovish until an economic recovery is more secure. Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc rose between 0.8% and 1% in premarket trading.

High-growth tech stocks have recovered in recent sessions as U.S. 10-year bond yields backed off from their 14-month highs. Latest data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but the increase likely understates the rapidly improving labor market conditions.

The Fed acknowledged the economy was on its path to a strong rebound backed by massive fiscal spending and accelerating vaccinations, minutes released on Wednesday showed. However, the central bank noted it would be "some time" before conditions improve enough for the Fed to rein in its support. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak at a virtual International Monetary Fund event at 1200 ET (1600 GMT).

The first-quarter earnings season begins in earnest next week with results from big U.S. banks. Analysts have raised expectations for first-quarter S&P 500 earnings increase to 24.2%, according to Refinitiv IBES data as of April 1, versus 21% forecast on Feb. 5. "The next big catalyst for the markets will be earnings," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"This is going to be an important earnings season as it is the first quarter in comparison to a full year of the pandemic." The S&P 500 and the Dow ended a choppy session near their record highs on Wednesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is still more than 3% below its February all-time high.

At 08:51 a.m. EDT, Dow E-minis were down 26 points, or 0.08%, with 33,472 contracts changing hands. S&P 500 stock futures were up 0.28% . Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 112.25 points, or 0.83%. The so-called "meme stock" GameStop Corp rose about 4.5% as the company intends to elect activist investor Ryan Cohen as chairman, putting him in the driver's seat as he looks to transform the videogame retailer.

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba rose 1.2% as Jefferies bumped up its price target on the e-commerce firm's stock. Tesla Inc edged 0.9% higher on the Joe Biden administration's $174 billion proposal to boost electric vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland aims to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions, PM says

The Finnish government plans to gradually begin to ease the countrys COVID-19 restrictions, Prime Minister Sanna Marin told a news conference on Friday. She added, however, that the spread of the virus is still severe and restrictions shoul...

Thailand faces growing outbreak ahead of New Year travel

Thai authorities were struggling Friday to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak just days before the countrys traditional Songkran New Years holiday, when millions of people travel around the country.Health officials reported another 559 ...

FACTBOX-Who is likely to be Singapore's next PM after shakeup?

Singapores succession plans have been upended by the unexpected stepping aside of Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat as the designated successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. A team of so-called fourth generation leaders will choose ...

Annie Gonzalez, Sofia Capanna board cast of ABC comedy sitcom ‘Bucktown’

Actors Sofia Capanna and Annie Gonzalez have joined the cast ofABC networks comedy pilot Bucktown. According to Variety, the show also features actors Jane Lynch, Shannon Woodward and Nicole Richie. The multi-camera sitcom comes from Emily ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021