Switch Mobility, Siemens join hands for electric mobility solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:08 IST
Switch Mobility, Siemens join hands for electric mobility solutions

Switch Mobility Automotive, a unit of Ashok Leyland, on Thursday said it has joined hands with Siemens Ltd to exploit ''immense'' opportunities in the electric-mobility market in India. Switch Mobility and Siemens have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) towards building a co-operative technological partnership in electric commercial mobility segment and execute e-mobility projects in India, the commercial vehicle major said in a regulatory filing.

The MOU is aimed at delivering efficient, cost-effective and sustainable e-mobility solutions to various commercial vehicle customers in the country, it added.

To achieve this objective, Switch Mobility would bring its strong electric commercial vehicle industry experience while Siemens will offer its proven flexible, high-efficiency and future-ready charging infrastructure technology with efficient and reliable medium-voltage grid connection solutions, Ashok Leyland said.

''With our experience of over 230 electric vehicles already in operation successfully in India and the UK, we see immense growth opportunities for Switch's expansion in India, Europe and many global markets. Our aspiration is to make electric products more affordable through this offering, which is also shared by Siemens, renowned for their rich technological pedigree in innovative engineering solutions,'' Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said.

The company believes that a collaborative approach will accelerate the process, he added.

Switch Mobility Director Nitin Seth noted that the collaboration with Siemens will focus on key identified areas, which will be critical to propel as an industry, towards clean and sustainable mobility solutions. ''Our overarching objective is to achieve the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) and our endeavour with Siemens will focus on it to make eMobility a compelling solution for businesses and environment in India,'' he added.

In November last year, Ashok Leyland had renamed its UK subsidiary Optare Group as Switch Mobility Ltd, as part of a drive towards electrification and new mobility services. Optare is a leading manufacturer of urban buses with an assembly facility in Sherburn, near Leeds, Yorkshire.

As part of the MOU, Siemens Financial Services (SFS), the financing arm of Siemens AG, will consider a minority investment in OHM Global Mobility Pvt Ltd, the eMaas platform company to be formed as a subsidiary of Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd.

''Siemens is a global leader in e-mobility solutions for commercial vehicles. We have been implementing projects for electric commercial vehicles across the globe. Together with Switch Mobility, we intend to implement high-quality techno-commercial solutions to address the needs of the growing e-mobility market in India,'' Siemens Ltd MD and CEO Sunil Mathur said.

