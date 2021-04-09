Left Menu

ANALYSIS-Mexico vs Brazil: Populist presidents confound investors

But more than two years and a costly pandemic later, disillusioned investors are now busy shifting from a Brazil that once promised compelling reforms and privatizations into a Mexico expected to benefit from a U.S. economic rebound. Investor worries that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador would overspend to appease the base that handed him a landslide victory in 2018 have yet to materialize, and neither have President Jair Bolsonaro's promises to streamline the Brazilian economy.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 01:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 01:38 IST
ANALYSIS-Mexico vs Brazil: Populist presidents confound investors

When a left wing populist and a far-right lawmaker rose to power in Latin America's two largest economies, investors thought they knew who was going to show them the money. But more than two years and a costly pandemic later, disillusioned investors are now busy shifting from a Brazil that once promised compelling reforms and privatizations into a Mexico expected to benefit from a U.S. economic rebound.

Investor worries that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador would overspend to appease the base that handed him a landslide victory in 2018 have yet to materialize, and neither have President Jair Bolsonaro's promises to streamline the Brazilian economy. Lopez Obrador "is 'less bad' than investors had expected, and the Bolsonaro administration has been 'less good' than investors had expected," said Marshall Stocker, portfolio manager at Eaton Vance in Boston.

While their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic seemed in tune at times as they mixed denial with distrust of science, their financial responses have been sharply different. Bolsonaro spent an extra 8.6% of gross domestic product on the response while Lopez Obrador barely spent an extra 0.6% of GDP, according to data from the International Monetary Fund.

"The glass-half-full read is that Mexico did not engage in any of the aggressive fiscal loosening policies that its neighbors did," said Patrick Esteruelas, head of research at Emso Asset Management in New York. This, alongside hopes that a $1.9 trillion U.S. economic recovery package signed by President Joe Biden will fuel strong growth to the north, is spurring a change in investor sentiment.

While both countries suffered foreign investor outflows in February, Mexico stocks and bonds attracted $355 million in the first three weeks of March versus Brazil outflows of $465 million, data from the Institute of International Finance shows. The IMF this week raised the outlook for Mexico's 2021 GDP by 0.7% to 5.0%, while nudging Brazil up by 0.1% to 3.7%.

The shift in favor of Mexico has been further supported by the COVID-19 situation in Brazil where deaths are expected to soon surpass the worst of a record wave in the United States in January. Brazil has so far reported more than 13 million infections and over 336,000 deaths, while Mexico has reported more than 2.2 million cases and about 205,000 deaths, a Reuters tally shows.

Bolsonaro asked the armed forces this week if they had troops available to control possible social unrest stemming from the COVID-19 crisis. "Bolsonaro has lost the support of much of the business community, the bulk of the population and part of the top brass of the military," Elizabeth Johnson, managing director of Brazil research at TS Lombard, said in a note.

Infighting over the budget has soured relationships between the executive and Congress, she added. BRAZIL VULNERABLE

Bolsonaro caught investors by surprise in February when he fired the head of the national oil company Petrobras after a battle over fuel price hikes. Last month, the CEO of Banco do Brasil, the largest state-controlled bank, resigned after a tussle with Bolsonaro over branch closings.

Brazil's financial markets have not fully recovered from the sell-offs generated by these moves. The real is down over 7% this year against the dollar, versus an around 1% drop for the peso. If the greenback were to firm further, the effect of a weaker currency would benefit more export-oriented Mexico over Brazil, where a weaker real would mostly add to inflation pressures.

Fiscal imbalances too are making Brazil more vulnerable to U.S. Treasury yield rises, with local benchmark bond yields flirting with highs last seen a year ago. The possibility that leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could run against Bolsonaro next year is also piling up pressure on Bolsonaro to boost social spending and diminishing the chances of legislative reforms.

It is less likely that key administrative and tax reforms will soon be passed, but "even if they get any of these reforms done, they would be very much watered down with a very back-loaded fiscal adjustment," said Gordon Bowers, an analyst at Columbia Threadneedle's emerging markets debt team. An oversold Brazil could still offer opportunities for value hunters, some investors say.

"Brazil's politics are messy and its communication is poor, but the rules still work and the government can maintain control of the path," said Ricardo Adrogue, head of global sovereign debt and currencies at Barings. "There is budget to increase social protection, and the deficit won't be explosive." "The rest is just noise," he added, "and maybe a great investment opportunity."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

New setting allows you to block all third-party API access to Google Workspace data

Google has introduced a new setting that allows users to block all third-party API access to Workspace data, adding another layer of protection over the Workspace and end-user data.With the new setting on, requests by all third-party apps a...

China March PPI rises to highest since 2018, CPI returns to inflation

Chinas factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March, official data showed on Friday, as growth in the worlds second-largest economy continued to gather momentum. Chinas producer price index PPI rose 4.4 in ...

St Vincent warns of volcano eruption risk, orders evacuations

Residents of northern areas on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent have been ordered to evacuate homes due to a significant increase in the risk of an eruption at the La Soufriere volcano, the government said on Thursday. Ralph Gonsalves, P...

China March PPI +4.4% y/y, CPI +0.4% y/y

Chinas factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March, official data showed on Friday, as growth in the worlds second-largest economy continued to gather momentum. Chinas producer price index PPI rose 4.4 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021