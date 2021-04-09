Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Wizz Air replaces operations chief after probe into pilot redundancies

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 01:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 01:42 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Wizz Air replaces operations chief after probe into pilot redundancies

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air has replaced its flight operations chief after he was apparently recorded telling his team to draw up a redundancy list of pilots who were often sick or "caused grief" while sparing cheaper contract crew.

In a letter to staff dated April 4, seen by Reuters, Wizz said its Head of Flight Operations Darwin Triggs was stepping down from his role after an investigation into "how the COVID-19 related redundancies were determined and carried out" last year. The Budapest-based airline announced plans to cut 1,000 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, in April 2020, weeks after a travel shutdown in Europe caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the letter, the airline said an independent review of its handling of the redundancies found no indication it had acted unlawfully but "some factors may have been taken into account that were inconsistent with Wizz Air's culture of open and honest communication and its focus on employee opportunity." The letter came after an audio recording circulated among pilots purportedly of a virtual meeting in April 2020 at which a Wizz manager told his staff to draw up target lists as the airline pursued 250 redundancies among pilots and trainees.

"We start off with the bad apples, so anyone who has caused you grief on a routine basis," the manager is heard saying in the recording, before suggesting "excessive sickness" or declining to work on days off among reasons for termination. Asked to comment on the letter and the recording, a Wizz spokesman said in an emailed statement to Reuters: "It’s clear that some language was used on an internal call that did not reflect the process being undertaken nor the values of the business and that is a matter of regret."

The spokesman declined to comment on whether it was Triggs' voice on the recording or whether he was still with the company. Reuters was unable to reach Triggs for comment or to determine whether he was speaking in the recording. Despite intense pressure to slash costs and conserve cash, airlines need to keep enough planes and staff ready for a post-pandemic recovery and future demand growth.

Three months after the purported meeting, Wizz announced a "Cabin Crew to Captain" programme to retrain flight attendants as pilots. While traditional airlines have received state support throughout the COVID-19 travel crisis, budget carriers' cost-cutting agility has positioned them to gain ground in a recovery likely to be led by short-haul leisure travel.

In the recording, the manager also suggests that pilots employed via a Dutch outsourcing firm should be left largely untouched. "They're easy to manage because we can let them go at any time. They only have 24 days of (leave) and they're incredibly cheap," the manager says, before concluding: "Sharpen your pencils and let's see what you can come up with."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

New setting allows you to block all third-party API access to Google Workspace data

Google has introduced a new setting that allows users to block all third-party API access to Workspace data, adding another layer of protection over the Workspace and end-user data.With the new setting on, requests by all third-party apps a...

China March PPI rises to highest since 2018, CPI returns to inflation

Chinas factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March, official data showed on Friday, as growth in the worlds second-largest economy continued to gather momentum. Chinas producer price index PPI rose 4.4 in ...

St Vincent warns of volcano eruption risk, orders evacuations

Residents of northern areas on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent have been ordered to evacuate homes due to a significant increase in the risk of an eruption at the La Soufriere volcano, the government said on Thursday. Ralph Gonsalves, P...

China March PPI +4.4% y/y, CPI +0.4% y/y

Chinas factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March, official data showed on Friday, as growth in the worlds second-largest economy continued to gather momentum. Chinas producer price index PPI rose 4.4 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021