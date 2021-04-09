Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm near record as easing U.S. inflation fears lift Wall Street

Global stocks held firm near record highs on Friday as receding inflation fears in the United States pushed down bond yields and lifted Wall Street, though softness in Chinese shares capped gains in Asia. MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks set a record high earlier in the Asian session and last stood almost flat.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 10:08 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm near record as easing U.S. inflation fears lift Wall Street
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Global stocks held firm near record highs on Friday as receding inflation fears in the United States pushed down bond yields and lifted Wall Street, though softness in Chinese shares capped gains in Asia.

MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks set a record high earlier in the Asian session and last stood almost flat. Japan's Topix gained 0.6% and Australian stocks hovered near a more than the one-year top, while South Korea's Kospi touched the highest intraday level since mid-February.

Chinese shares were an outlier, with the CSI 300 sliding 1.3%, pushing down MSCI's ex-Japan Asia index 0.4%, not helped by worries about further tension between Washington and Beijing. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields held close to Thursday's two-week trough near 1.6%, which had lifted U.S. tech shares and powered the S&P 500 to a record close.

Yields had surged to the highest since January of last year at 1.776% at the end of March as a string of strong U.S. economic data stoked concern for a spike in inflation that could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than policymakers had so far signaled. However, an unexpected rise in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits coupled with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's reiteration on Thursday that inflation was not a worry helped calm bond market jitters.

"Markets appear to have taken some comfort that they may have overdone the concerns around inflation, and therefore around rising interest rates," said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets. "At the moment, there's no doubt that sentiment is wildly positive, and I'm not going to stand in the way of this train."

Powell signaled at an International Monetary Fund event that the central bank is nowhere near reducing support for the U.S. economy, saying that while economic reopening could result in higher prices temporarily, it will not constitute inflation. Aided by the pullback in yields, traders piled into mega-cap tech stocks such as Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, and Amazon.com Inc, which were the main drivers of the S&P 500.

The S&P 500 gained 0.42% to a record high, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.03%. Emini futures pointed to the additional upside, rising 0.1% on Friday. "The movement in the (stock) market was predicated on rates," said Thomas Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital. "As long as rates stay compressed there's a bid for long-duration earnings power, which was embodied in the rally in tech."

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six rivals, held near Thursday's two-week low below 92, weighed down by lower Treasury yields. Spot gold eased to around $1,752 an ounce after jumping to a more than one-month peak of $1,758.45 on Thursday.

Crude oil prices were little changed as Wall Street's rally and the soft dollar offset concern over a big jump in U.S. gasoline stocks. U.S. crude rose 0.15% to $59.69 a barrel, while Brent eased slightly to $63.16 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland aims to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions, PM says

The Finnish government plans to gradually begin to ease the countrys COVID-19 restrictions, Prime Minister Sanna Marin told a news conference on Friday. She added, however, that the spread of the virus is still severe and restrictions shoul...

Thailand faces growing outbreak ahead of New Year travel

Thai authorities were struggling Friday to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak just days before the countrys traditional Songkran New Years holiday, when millions of people travel around the country.Health officials reported another 559 ...

FACTBOX-Who is likely to be Singapore's next PM after shakeup?

Singapores succession plans have been upended by the unexpected stepping aside of Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat as the designated successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. A team of so-called fourth generation leaders will choose ...

Annie Gonzalez, Sofia Capanna board cast of ABC comedy sitcom ‘Bucktown’

Actors Sofia Capanna and Annie Gonzalez have joined the cast ofABC networks comedy pilot Bucktown. According to Variety, the show also features actors Jane Lynch, Shannon Woodward and Nicole Richie. The multi-camera sitcom comes from Emily ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021