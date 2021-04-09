Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care acquires Manipal Hospitals,

Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd (''Manipal Hospitals'') on Friday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its hospital businessat Klang, Malaysia, tohealthcare provider Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care (RSDH).

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Set up in 2016, Manipal Hospitals, Klang, is a tertiary care hospital accredited by the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health, according to a statement issued by the Indian multi-speciality healthcare provider.

The 220-bedded facility offers a range of over 30 specialty services including Klangs only state-of-the-art trauma centre, it said.

The divestment comes at a time when Manipal Hospitals gears up for a smooth integration of Columbia Asia Hospitals India as that acquisition is nearing completion, the statement said.

''The Hospital groupis also scoutingto expand its footprint in Eastern India which is presently underserved and further enhance its presence in the existing geographies,'' it was stated.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

