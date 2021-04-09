Left Menu

AIE flight to Kuwait makes precautionary landing at Karipur airport after fire alarm goes off

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 09-04-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 12:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

An Air India Express flight to Kuwait, which took off from the nearby Karipur airport on Friday morning with 17 passengers and six crew made a ''precautionary'' landing shortly after take-off after a fire alarm went off in the cargo section, airport sources said.

Airport Director-in charge, Muhammed Sahid told P T I that all the passengers and crew onboard flight IX 393 are safe.

The flight had taken off at 08.38 AM and landed safely by 9.11 AM.

After the alarm went off, the pilot chose to return and the aircraft landed safely, AIE sources said, adding on the investigation, it was found that it was a false alarm.

The aircraft is still under investigation and alternate arrangements are being made for the passengers, the sources added.

