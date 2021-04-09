Left Menu

Mutual fund assets soar 41% to Rs 31.43 lakh cr in FY'21

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 15:11 IST
Mutual fund assets soar 41% to Rs 31.43 lakh cr in FY'21

Assets under management with the mutual fund industry jumped a whopping 41 per cent in fiscal 2021 to Rs 31.43 lakh crore, despite a minor 1 per cent decline in March, says a report.

The 1 per cent decline in assets on monthly basis in March was because of net outflows from open-ended debt funds, even though open-ended equity funds for the first time in June 2020 recorded net inflows, according to the industry data collated by Crisil on Friday.

Marc saw net outflows of Rs 29,745 crore, taking down the industry's asset base to Rs 31.43 lakh crore, down from the record high of Rs 31.64 lakh crore in February, registering a whopping 41 per cent growth in the fiscal 2021 over the previous fiscal, said Crisil, adding cumulative inflows equalled Rs 2.09 lakh crore.

Open-ended debt funds record highest on-year net outflows of Rs 52,528 crore in March, the worst seen since the Rs 1.95 lakh crore bleeding in March 2020 after the pandemic scare roiled the markets as money market fund categories bore the brunt of the outflow in the month after corporates and institutional investors redeemed their investments for paying taxes.

Within the category, liquid funds witnessed the highest outflows of Rs 19,384 crore, followed by low duration funds at Rs 15,847 crore. As against this, overnight funds that invest in underlying securities that mature in a day saw the highest net inflows of Rs 5,027 crore in the reporting month. So was floater funds with a net inflow of Rs 3,229 crore.

In fiscal 2021, corporate bond funds, which invest in an underlying portfolio of top-rated papers, emerged as the biggest attraction with net inflows of Rs 69,305 crore. On the contrary, credit risk funds saw the highest net outflows of Rs 28,923 crore.

At an aggregate level, open-ended debt funds ended 3.36 per cent lower in March over February at Rs 13.28 lakh crore which for the full year grew 29 per cent or by Rs 2.99 lakh crore, said the agency citing the Amfi data.

Equity funds see first net inflows in eight months, assets hit fresh high with net inflows of Rs 9,115 crore following net outflows in the previous eight months. Last minute tax-saving investments also favoured equity funds, with equity linked savings scheme recording net inflows of Rs 1,552 crore in the month, the second highest net inflows in the broad segment.

Sectoral/thematic funds saw the highest net inflows within the category at Rs 2,009 crore in March sided by new launches. Multi-cap and value/contra funds were the only categories to see net outflows of Rs 391 crore.

In fiscal 2021, sectoral/ thematic funds recorded the highest net inflows of Rs 9,801 crore, while large-cap funds saw the highest net outflows of Rs 10,587 crore, as investors fretted about costly valuation after the recent sharp run-up in the market.

Mark-to-market gains in the underlying equity market and net inflows helped the open-ended equity assets hit a fresh high in March, adding 1.66 per cent to the assets or adding Rs 16,009 crore to Rs 9.79 lakh crore. For the full year, assets soared 69 per cent or by Rs 4.01 lakh crore.

Equity funds also benefitted from continued inflows through systematic investment plans, getting net flows of Rs 96,080 crore in fiscal 2021 compared to Rs 1 lakh crore of inflows in the previous fiscal.

Volatility in the equity market propelled sharp net inflows into arbitrage funds and dynamic asset funds with a combined Rs 5,799 crore in March, increasing assets by 1.4 per cent to Rs 3.43 lakh crore while net inflows amounted to Rs 6,210 crore, the highest since net inflows of Rs 8,652 crore in May 2020.

In fiscal 2021, arbitrage funds that cash in on market volatility saw the highest net inflows of Rs 26,908 crore, while aggressive hybrid schemes logged in highest net outflows of Rs 25,847 crore, taking the asset base up by 31 per cent or by Rs 80,807 crore in the fiscal.

For the fifth consecutive month in March, equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) added Rs 3,632 crore to the asset base, while gold ETFs added just about Rs 662 crore.

In the fiscal, net equity ETF inflows stood at Rs 39,820 crore and gold ETF inflows at Rs 6,919 crore, adding their assets by 88 per cent and 78 per cent, respectively over FY20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

WB polls: 900 coys of security forces to be deployed for fourth phase of WB polls, highest till date

By Joymala Bagchi The fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, scheduled to take place on April 10, will witness the deployment of a total of 900 companies of security forces, the West Bengal Chief Electoral Office informed on Fri...

PM Modi holds virtual summit with Dutch counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said there have been similarities of approach between India and the Netherlands in dealing with global challenges like climate change, terrorism and pandemics.He was speaking at a virtual summit with his ...

Seven terrorists killed by security forces in two encounters in J-K's Shopian, Pulwama

Seven militants, including terror outfit Ansar Ghazwatul Hinds chief Imtiaz Ahmad Shah, were gunned down by security forces in two encounters in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian and Pulwama districts, police said on Friday.Five terrorists have be...

ANALYSIS-Russian military buildup raises stakes as fighting in Ukraine intensifies

Dozens of troop carriers and missile launchers sit on flatbed wagons lining up along tracks running through southern Russia, in a region bordering Ukraine.Tanks are parked in columns beside the railway, which runs parallel to the M4 highway...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021