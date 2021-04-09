Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 15:19 IST
CR appeals to people against circulating fake videos of rush on trains
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

The Central Railway on Friday urged citizens to avoid sharing old and fake videos of rush on outstation trains, and instead follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior during their travels.

The zonal railway claimed that some old videos showing crowds at various stations in Mumbai were making rounds on social media and some news reports were also falsely stating that there is a mass movement of people.

In a virtual press conference during the day, Central Railway general manager Sanjeev Mittal appealed to people that any speculation about these old and fake videos should be avoided in these challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''The Railways runs more trains in summer for the convenience of passengers and adequate tickets are made available, as only travelers with confirmed tickets are permitted to board trains,'' the official said.

Trains generally witness heavy rush during the summer in April and May, and hence, the current rush of passengers is normal and they haven't noticed any rush of migrants like last year, Mittal said.

A complaint has been lodged with the Government Railway Police over the circulation of old, fake videos on social media and the Railway Protection Force is also going to probe the matter, he said.

The general manager appealed to passengers to adhere to all norms and SOPs related to COVID-19 during their travels.

Divisional railway manager of Central Railway's Mumbai division Shalabh Goel also appealed to passengers to wear masks properly, wash or sanitize hands regularly and maintain social distancing.

