NEI forms joint venture with Amsted to manufacture railway bearing seals in India

CK Birla group firm National Engineering Industries Ltd on Friday said it has formed a joint venture with Amsted Seals, a global leader in sealing solutions and cutting-edge metal fabrication to manufacture railway bearing seals in India.

NEI and Amsted Seals will collaborate their diverse expertise and experience to develop a greenfield project located at Solitaire Industrial Park Bagru in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the company said in a statement.

With an installed capacity of 20 lakh seals per year, it will be supplying products in India as well as to international markets. The joint venture will market its products with the brand name 'NBC-Brenco' and also plans to add automotive seals and products with metal fabrication in the future, it added.

The company, however, did not disclose investments in the new facility.

''Our joint venture with Amsted Seals is a significant step towards diversifying our product range and offering complementary products to our customers in railways around the world. We have a very long association with Amsted Rail that dates back (over) 35 years, and this joint venture is a testament of synergy in our long-standing relationship,'' NEI President and Chief Executive Officer, and Director of NBC-Brenco Rohit Saboo said.

Expressing similar views, Amsted Rail Company President and Director of NBC-Brenco Michael Carter said: "We are looking forward to developing localized India seal manufacturing capabilities with our long-time partner NEI.'' The newly constructed seal facility in Jaipur, India, will be state-of-the-art with the ability to serve both the domestic India market, as well as the world rail seal market, he added.

