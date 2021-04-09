Norway wealth fund should not include Saudi stocks in reference index, government says

Norway wealth fund should not include Saudi stocks in reference index, government saysReuters | Oslo | Updated: 09-04-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 15:39 IST
Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, should not include Saudi Arabian companies in the reference index governing the fund's investment, the finance ministry said on Friday. Saudi stocks should not be included due to environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) risk, the ministry said in its annual recommendation to parliament.
The government rules in a minority and must win the support of other parties in parliament to pass its proposals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
